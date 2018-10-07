Justin Bieber Has Stopped ‘Obsessing’ Over Ex Selena Gomez Since Marrying Hailey Baldwin, Per ‘HL’

It appears marriage is the cure to finally getting over your first love once and for all — or at least it is in Justin Bieber’s case.

According to a Saturday report by Hollywood Life, since secretly marrying Hailey Baldwin last month, Justin Bieber has stopped “obsessing” over his famous ex, Selena Gomez.

For eight years, fans were all about Jelena. Despite the numerous times the former couple broke up with each other, it was always believed that the two would someday get it right, get married, and live happily ever after.

However, for fans who have been paying attention, things have since changed. Bieber, 24, is now happily married to model Hailey Baldwin, 21, and since becoming husband and wife last month, Gomez, 26, no longer occupies any part of the “Sorry” singer’s mind.

“Justin is enjoying an unexpected effect from marrying Hailey, he is no longer obsessing over Selena,” a source claims.

While this might be heartbreaking news for diehard Jelena fans, this is very good news for the Biebs, as he apparently felt at one point that “he would never get over her.”

“Justin was really hung-up on Selena, for a long time. There was a while when Justin felt he would never get over her and that she was the woman he was going to marry. But now that he has committed himself forever to Hailey, Justin has been solely focused on Hailey and making a happy future with her.”

That “happy future” might have to take a backseat for a bit, as the Inquisitr previously reported that the “Never Say Never” singer’s parents and management team are requesting that Bieber makes his new wife sign a post-nuptial agreement stat. It appears his parents were not too thrilled that he wed the model without having a prenup in place beforehand, but when you’re reportedly worth $250 million, it might be easy to understand his parents’ frustration.

Nonetheless, many fans would agree that Bieber has become a completely different person since he and Baldwin rekindled their romance back in June.

“Justin’s heartbreak for Selena has been replaced by a new, deep, loving connection to his new bride Hailey,” the source went on to say.

Despite having reportedly introduced Baldwin as his wife while the two were visiting the Stratford Perth Museum in his native Canada recently, neither party has officially confirmed that they are married.

At the same time, Gomez has never publicly commented on her ex love’s relationship altogether, but it is rumored that a few tracks on her upcoming album will dive into what went down between the former lovers.