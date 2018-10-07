Maria Menounos And Keven Undergaro Hold Second Wedding In Greece

The television host and the Hollywood producer love saying ‘I do.’

After 20 years together, Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro got married live on television in New York City’s Times Square last New Year’s Eve in a ceremony officiated by talk show host Steve Harvey.

Nine months have since gone by and the newlyweds seemed to be living happily ever after. So, the pair decided to do what any already-married couple would do — hold a second wedding!

Menounos, 40, and Undergaro, 50, said “I do” for the second time in a Greek Orthodox ceremony on Saturday, October 6, in Akovos, Greece, which is the village her father, Costas Menounos, hails from.

The blushing bride wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder silk organza gown with hand-painted flowers and a long train created by Greek fashion designer Celia Kritharioti. The sexy star also wore a silk tulle veil from the designer.

In her Instagram story, the WWE ambassador shared photos and videos of herself calmly getting ready for the day’s festivities. While wearing a white, silk robe that said “bride” on it, fans got to see Menounos getting her hair and makeup done by professionals while singing happy songs in Greek.

She also explained that even though she and Undergaro are already Mr. and Mrs., Saturday’s shindig was the “big, official ceremony and reception.”

Immediately before she walked down the aisle, Menounos used her “moment of peace” to post a video confessional to Instagram.

In the clip, she said that she had been planning the wedding for about a month and that she had always wanted to tie the knot in the European country.

“Greece means so much to us, and our village, and our roots, and I’m so beyond thankful to all of our friends who put this together,” Menounos said.

She also stated that she would love to move to the “beautiful village” of Akovos, but joked that her husband might divorce her “and that would kind of suck.”

Menounos told Page Six that she and Undergaro will head off on a romantic honeymoon following the wedding, but she did not disclose their destination.

After they return to the United States, the couple will work on having their first child together. Since IVF treatments did not work in the past for Menounos, they are reportedly planning on using a surrogate to bring a baby into the world for them.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has given the couple the names of the organizations and people that she used to help her have her third child, 8-month-old Chicago, via surrogacy.