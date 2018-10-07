Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Sculpted Figure In A Strapless Sky-Blue Latex Dress

If there’s one thing besides makeup that Kylie Jenner masters flawlessly, it’s rocking a mean outfit. The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a couple photos of herself on Instagram killing it in a strapless sky-blue, latex dress that highlighted her tiny, fit frame to perfection, as reported by People.

When you’re a highly successful makeup mogul and fashion icon like Kylie Jenner, it’s no surprise the mother of one knows how to complement her figure to the fullest extent. Kylie paired her strapless getup with some cool, blue shades and a little bit of gold jewelry to accentuate her wrists. Leaving her makeup to a minimal, she completed her look by allowing her now-blonde locks to drape smoothly over her shoulder.

Although it’s only been four hours since she posted a couple of the photos, Kylie has received over 2 million likes from her over 100 million Instagram followers. In another photo, posing against the wall in the same dress, Kylie accessorizes her look with a mini-purse while captioning the photo, “finally the weekend.” The photo has also gotten over 2 million likes in four hours.

Most fans will agree that Kylie’s figure is on point and, therefore, still find it hard to believe that it hasn’t even been a year since she gave birth to her now-8-month-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum,” Kylie revealed during an interview with Vogue Australia. “I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more,” she added.

Part of that future now includes leaving behind a legacy for baby Stormi. Kylie has shared in the past that she wouldn’t mind passing down her Kylie Cosmetics line to her daughter one day if she should want to take it over.

Since Stormi was born, Kylie admits that she has learned to master the art of loving herself more than she did before, especially considering how much her body changed during and post-pregnancy. She also previously admitted that she’s gotten more particular about what she wears, as some of her old clothes no longer fit her the way they used to.

Prior to posting the photos of herself in the skin-tight dress, Kylie uploaded a photo of herself sitting on the floor wearing some very stylish black Gucci boots.

“stormis mom has got it goin onnnnnn,” she wrote.

“I actually feel like I love myself more. … I mean, I’m already a positive person but just having fun, being positive,” she stated.

Fans can catch Kylie every Sunday on Keeping Up With the Kardashians on the E! network.