NFL Week 5 Picks & Odds: Rams At Seahawks Provide Tempting Spread, & Live Stream Info

Game day preview and analysis of the Seattle Seahawks versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Fans are making their NFL Week 5 picks, and as far as the books go, most of the money is backing the Los Angeles Rams to topple the Seattle Seahawks. Most of the experts have given their NFL Week 5 picks, and by a very large margin, they also believe that the Seattle Seahawks will lose to the Los Angeles Rams. However, some pundits are expecting an upset in this one, given the fairly generous spread.

The 4-2 Rams will travel to CenturyLink Field to take on the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks in a late Sunday afternoon NFC West rivalry game. The NFL action airs on Fox at 4:25 p.m. EST. If you’re looking to live stream the NFL game, as Oregon Live reported, you can do so via Fox Sports Go, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, or FuboTV, and several of them have a free trial. If you’re looking for the audio stream of the NFL matchup, XM Streaming 817 has the Rams feed and XM Streaming 828 has the Seahawks feed.

The last time these two teams met, the Rams blew out the Seahawks 42-7, the worst Seattle performance under Pete Carroll. Including one postseason game, Seattle has played Los Angeles a total of 40 times in NFL history, and the Seahawks lead the Rams 23-17.

The Rams Log Another W In Shootout Victory Over The Vikings

The undefeated Rams look to put another notch on their belt in this rivalry game on Sunday, and Sean McVay—the youngest head coach in modern NFL history—has seemingly reignited the passion of Los Angeles. In Week 4, quarterback Jared Goff completed 26 of his 33 passes for 465 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. For the first quarter of the NFL season, Goff has thrown for 1,406 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Thus far, he looks set to surpass the impressive numbers he logged in his 2017 breakout performance.

123.7 rating. The NFC Offensive Player of the Month, @JaredGoff16 ???? pic.twitter.com/KpCMbQ0bA6 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 5, 2018

In the Vikings game, Cooper Kupp led the air game with nine receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, and Todd Gurley all found a touchdown a piece. Gurley led the ground report with 17 carries for 83 yards, and there were no rushing touchdowns in the game. For the first four weeks of NFL action, McVay’s offense is averaging 468.5 yards of total offense—ranking the Rams No. 1 in the NFL for total yardage—and 343.2 of those are in the air.

“Best quarterback performance I’ve seen in my seven years in the league in person.”@KirkCousins8 to @JaredGoff16 after Goff’s 465 yards and 5 TD on #TNF @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/B9abwAtMCm — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 5, 2018

Defensively, Ramik Wilson logged seven tackles. Aaron Donald managed five tackles and two sacks, and both Ndamukong Suh and John Franklin recorded a sack a piece. For the NFL season, the Rams’ defense has limited their opponents to just 16.8 points per game on average, and only 333.5 yards of total offense this season.

Injury wise, Mark Barron (ankle) and Tyler Higbee (knee) are listed as questionable, and Greg Zuerlein (right groin) is out of this Rams game.

The Seahawks Looking Forward To Another Home Game

Through the first quarter of the NFL season, the Seahawks have played only one home game, where Seattle convincingly beat the Cowboys 24-13 in Week 3. In Week 4, the Seahawks brought their record to 2-2 after they defeated the Cardinals 20-17. Signal caller Russell Wilson completed 19 of his 26 pass attempts, with zero touchdowns or interceptions. Mike Davis led the ground report with 21 carries for 101 yards, putting in the only two touchdowns of the game for Seattle. Kicker Sebastian Janikowski put up eight points on the scoreboard.

On the defense side of the ball, Tre Flowers recorded six tackles, and Jarran Reed managed five tackles and one sack. As a team, the Seahawks are averaging 21.2 points per game and allowing their opponents 21.2 points per game on average. Seattle’s air game was hardly existent in their last outing, and their ground attack may struggle against the Rams, who are allowing just 86 rushing yards per game this NFL season.

Catch the sights and sounds of #Seahawks All Access as we took care of business in Arizona. ???? ???? | https://t.co/YNotBYEZW7 pic.twitter.com/hNr61suKMF — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 2, 2018

As far as the Seahawks injuries go, Frank Clark (illness) and Ethan Pocic (ankle) are listed as questionable, and Rasheem Green (ankle) and K.J. Wright (knee) are out.

NFL Week 5 Picks & Odds For Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

As of the time of this writing, the Rams are favored to beat the Seahawks with a spread of -7.5. Both the money and the expert NFL Week 5 picks are with the Seahawks losing to the Rams. The Rams are on fire and are performing well on both sides of the ball. Additionally, the Rams are rested since their last game was over a week ago in NFL Thursday Night Football. The Seahawks look far removed from their Legion of Boom days, and the drama regarding Earl Thomas, not to mention the player being out for the season, isn’t likely helping morale.

Bring on the first divisional road test of 2018. #LAvsSEA pic.twitter.com/NCFkmfRvDu — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 6, 2018

However, there is the other side of the coin. Some NFL experts are expecting the Seahawks to pull off a victory. As NFL fans know, even though they may no longer be the Legion of Boom, Seattle plays differently at home, especially when they are the underdogs against a bitter rival. Furthermore, this is a key meeting for the Seahawks if they want to find the NFC West Division title. Some other analysts think it will be a victory for Seattle, but only because they are getting 7.5 points. The Seattle D is allowing 204.2 passing yards per game in the first four weeks of NFL action, and this may end up being a close game for Los Angeles in Seattle.

The vast majority of expert NFL Week 5 picks are with the Rams beating Seattle by over a touchdown, though some pundits are taking the 7.5 points, expecting Seattle to keep the game close against Los Angeles.