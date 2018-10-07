Lindsey Graham Alleges Roles Were Reversed In Ford’s Kavanaugh Story

'I think the roles were reversed: The slut whore drunk was Kavanaugh.'

Senator Lindsey Graham said Saturday that Judge Brett Kavanaugh was the “slut whore drunk” in Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s story, The Hill reports.

Following the Senate’s confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Senator Graham was ambushed by reporters, and pressed about whether sexual assault victims would be more reluctant to speak out because Kavanaugh was confirmed despite the controversy.

Graham’s response — as well as his point of view — was controversial and unusual, to put it mildly.

“I think the roles were reversed: The slut whore drunk was Kavanaugh.”

One could read this statement as an implication that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford had assumed the role of a “slut whore drunk.”

But that is not the case.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dr. Blasey Ford retold the 1982 encounter with Kavanaugh, claiming that the judge had attacked her, trying to take off her clothes, and then put his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming.

Ford — she said, according to Reuters — was afraid Kavanaugh was going to accidentally kill her, and has suffered from claustrophobia and anxiety since.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied all sexual misconduct allegations.

According to Senator Lindsey Graham, Christine Blasey Ford is actually “the victim of the process.”

Noting his experience dealing with rape cases as a judge, Graham said that he had tried to look at the Ford case “through a process that stood the test of time.”

“All I can say is that seldom do you advance justice by creating an injustice, and I think it would have been unjust for Judge Kavanaugh to have his life ruined based on the allegations that were presented.”

Dr. Blasey Ford’s allegations could have “unleashed Pandora’s Box,” according to Senator Graham, since they are “mere accusations.”

Graham: Kavanaugh was the "slut whore drunk" of the Ford story https://t.co/i0C7Q7nDMx pic.twitter.com/OiGnPVObms — The Hill (@thehill) October 7, 2018

Such accusations, Graham warned, pose a threat to those in public service, because “you should be scrutinized but you don’t want to set a standard where you just take anybody out by accusing them.”

Senator Lindsey Graham’s “reversed roles” comments is the latest of many of his remarks regarding the Brett Kavanaugh saga. The South Carolina Republican — who has gone from one of President Trump’s fiercest critics to a loyal ally, according to the Washington Post — vigorously defended Brett Kavanaugh on multiple occasions.

Graham’s “angry” Kavanaugh rant — as Vox described it, a “lengthy, often-shouted statement” — went viral, making Graham one of judge Kavanaugh’s most passionate Republican defenders.

Former Justice Anthony Kennedy and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swore Kavanaugh in as an associate justice to the Supreme Court late Saturday.