Trump: ‘Women Were Outraged At What Happened To Brett Kavanaugh’

President Donald Trump said today that American women were “outraged at what happened to Brett Kavanaugh,” Reuters news agency reports.

The president talked to reporters aboard Air Force One while flying to a campaign rally in Kansas.

This is the first time for Donald Trump to publicly address his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“This is one of the reasons I chose him is because there is no one with a squeaky clean past like Brett Kavanaugh. He is an outstanding person and I’m very honored to have chosen him,” Trump said.

Contrary to Trump’s claims, Kavanaugh’s past does not appear to be “squeaky clean.”

Multiple women have accused the judge of sexual assault. One of them, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee claiming to be “100 percent” certain that it was indeed Kavanaugh that had assaulted her at a high school party in 1982.

Sexual assault allegations, although they have become the focus of the story, appear to be merely the tip of the iceberg in the context of Brett Kavanaugh’s controversial past.

In a lengthy piece dissecting Kavanaugh’s track record, Politico wrote about the judge’s staunchly right-wing views on abortion, healthcare, mass espionage, immigration, workers’ rights, net neutrality, food labeling, climate change, and religion in schools.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, as the Inquisitr previously reported, argued that Kavanaugh is anything but a bipartisan choice, and that Trump’s Supreme Court pick had outed himself as a partisan during hearings over sexual assault allegations, which should disqualify him from the race in and of itself.

But sexual assault allegations have been in the epicenter of the Kavanaugh saga ever since its inception. Polls — a recent YouGov poll for instance — have indicated that there exists a gender gap, with more women believing accusers over Kavanaugh.

But according to President Trump, women have been outraged by what happened to Kavanaugh.

“Women were outraged at what happened to Brett Kavanaugh, outraged. It was a total misnomer [sic] because the women I feel were in many ways stronger than men in his favor.”

Earlier today, President Trump accused the “fake news media” of distorting the truth, exaggerating the number of anti-Kavanaugh protesters.

The crowd in front of the U.S. Supreme Court is tiny, looks like about 200 people (& most are onlookers) – that wouldn’t even fill the first couple of rows of our Kansas Rally, or any of our Rallies for that matter! The Fake News Media tries to make it look sooo big, & it’s not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

The above statement is seemingly an expansion of previous claims made by the president, when he alleged via Twitter that anti-Kavanaugh protesters were paid by liberal donors like George Soros, calling them “rude elevator screamers.”

Trump repeated the claim today, again, on Twitter.

Women for Kavanaugh, and many others who support this very good man, are gathering all over Capitol Hill in preparation for a 3-5 P.M. VOTE. It is a beautiful thing to see – and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

For the third time, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump once again insisted that anti-Kavanaugh protesters were not genuine, according to Reuters.