Katt Williams Arrested For Assaulting A Cab Driver In Portland

Comedian Katt Williams was arrested for beating up a cab driver in Portland, Oregon, early Saturday, October 6.

Williams — whose given name is Micah Sierra Williams — and his dog were on their way to join the cast of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out for their live production at the Moda Center when he and the alleged victim got into a dispute about the ride. Details on exactly what it was that may have provoked the 47-year-old Cincinnati native to get violent have gone unreported, but according to The Oregonian, he felt strongly enough about the gripe to continuously strike the man behind the wheel of the town car in the face.

It is reported that Williams indeed made it to the venue at some point after the altercation, but shortly thereafter he was located by officers who had been seeking him out for questioning. Authorities believe that Williams fled the scene of the crime in a separate car immediately after the attack. He would be taken into custody and booked on a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge for suspicion of assault. In spite of his bail only being set at $2,500, Williams failed to make Cannon’s show.

Multnomah County Jail is reported to have kept Williams in custody because of a warrant that was out for his arrest in Georgia. The alleged victim in the attack did take himself to a local hospital where he was treated for cutting and swelling to the face.

Katt Williams has experienced somewhat of a resurgence over the past couple of months, but his gradual return to the spotlight hasn’t come without its controversy. Just days before taking home his first-ever Emmy (Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series) for his recurring role in the FX series Atlanta, he got himself into rift with fellow comic and V-103 radio host Wanda Smith that nearly turned violent. Police wound up getting involved, as it had initially been reported that Smith’s husband pulled a gun. However, Williams refrained from pressing charges.

Within a couple of weeks of the intense confrontation, Williams appeared ready and willing to lose his cool again when he took to Instagram Live to issue a violent warning to Kevin Hart. Upset over some comments that Hart made concerning his history with drug abuse and the mismanagement of his career, Williams lashed out with threats to put hands on Hart the very next time he sees him.

