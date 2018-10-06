Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright tell fans that they've secured The Kentucky Castle

Vanderpump Rules engaged couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have put a deposit down on the venue of Brittany’s dreams in Kentucky. It’s now official that the two will tie the knot at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, a fairytale location near Cartwright’s home.

The Daily Mail says that Taylor confirmed this on his Twitter account and included a photo of the venue.

“Can’t believe I am getting married in a castle that is all ours for three nights.. you can’t see the amazing pool in the back but it’s absolutely gorgeous. Gonna be a weekend to remember!”

But then things got real as Taylor confirmed that he had put the deposit down to secure The Kentucky Castle.

“Venue is set, Deposit paid….now I need a drink!!”

The location for the Vanderpump Rules wedding is just 45 minutes away from Cartwright’s hometown of Winchester, Kentucky, and so she is very familiar with the venue, says Taylor.

“She’s wanted to get married there since she was a little girl, so whatever she wants.”

The two just announced their engagement recently, but are denying that they were going to have the wedding in Malibu at a winery.

In announcing their engagement, Taylor said that Brittany has done so much to change his life for the better.

“I am so excited for this next year and to spend the rest of my life with this one. You have changed me in so many ways and I love you more and more each day!!”

The two have locked down a date in the summer of 2019.

Us Weekly says that the couple decided to move the wedding venue closer to the bulk of the Cartwright family in Kentucky.

Brittany Cartwright seems to be over the moon about their plans for the wedding and the prospect of marrying Jax Taylor.

“I woke up feeling SO loved and So lucky. Last night was MAGICAL and I am so blessed to have so man amazing loved ones to share these moments with.”

Last season on Vanderpump Rules, the couple had a rough time dealing with infidelity, and they broke up for a brief time. But back in the spring, the two were spotted together once again on a trip to New York.

The two took a variety of photos, captioning one “a romantic stroll,” and another “a perfect spot.”

Obviously, the couple worked out their differences and are heading down the aisle next summer.