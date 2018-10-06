Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Put Their Love On Display With Passion-Filled Kiss

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher might be one of Hollywood’s most adorable married couples when seen in public, but they have done a pretty good job of keeping their relationship private. However, if and when the moment calls for it, the couple recently showed that they are not afraid to put their love on display when they engaged in a passionate lip-lock for the whole world to see, as reported by E! News.

While enjoying a beautiful stroll in sunny Los Angeles on Friday, the That ’70s Show alums paused and, in a rare PDA moment, exchanged a short but passion-filled kiss. Afterwards, the couple couldn’t help but gaze into each other’s eyes for another brief moment.

Kunis, 35, and Kutcher, 40, have been calling each other husband and wife now for three years, but have been together for a total of six years. Aside from continuing on with their successful acting careers, the two are also the proud parents of their 4-year-old daughter Wyatt and 1-year-old son Dimitri.

When news that the couple had begun a romantic relationship became public knowledge, fans were elated, as many ’70s Show fans will remember, the couple’s characters, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, were embroiled in an on-and-off love affair for much of the series. Kutcher was even The Spy Who Dumped Me actress’ first kiss ever — thus bringing their love story full circle.

While it looks like the couple has seemingly been together forever, Kunis recently admitted that their real-life romance didn’t start off with them running into each other and falling in love right away, according to a report by People.

“I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar called No Strings Attached. We lived our movies out,” Kunis revealed in July.

What exactly does that mean?

“We were just like, let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great,” she explained.

However, what started off as innocent fun quickly became something more when the Black Swan actress realized she had deep feelings for The Ranch actor, but it almost appeared that it wasn’t meant to be when Kutcher told her he had started dating someone.

“I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight. I was like, you know what, I actually care about you. I don’t want to mess anything up so I’m just going to walk away before it becomes too much,” Kunis admitted.

As fate would have it, it seems the Jobs actor was actually harboring some deep feelings for Kunis as well as he proceeded to ask her to move in with him the very next day, to which she agreed.

“I have the world’s greatest husband. I swear, I got very lucky, man. I got a man that has got a lot of patience and is incredibly supportive of our family,” Kunis recently gushed to E! News.

Fans have no doubt that the couple will continue to be a success story.