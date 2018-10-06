Brett Kavanaugh Is Now The Least Popular Supreme Court Justice In Modern American History

Poll after poll has shown Kavanaugh as the most unpopular Supreme Court nominee to get picked in decades.

In one of the closest votes on a Supreme Court nominee in the history of the United States, the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh, as detailed by a previous Inquisitr report.

Poll after poll has shown Kavanaugh as the most unpopular Supreme Court nominee to get picked in decades, and according to Vox, Kavanaugh is, in fact, the least popular Supreme Court justice in modern American history.

Multiple sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick may have become the focus of the Kavanaugh story, but perhaps more importantly, the Brett Kavanaugh saga has deeply divided the United States along partisan lines, and continues to do so.

There were only two party defectors: Democrat Joe Manchin, who voted in favor of Kavanaugh, and Republican Lisa Murkowski who voted against Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

The effects of this vote will be felt for decades to come, Vox suggests.

But what the American public will also remember Brett Kavanaugh by is unprecedented unpopularity. Kavanaugh is the least popular Supreme Court justice in modern U.S. history, according to polls.

For instance, a September Quinnipiac poll found that 48 percent of Americans oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination. Furthermore, the poll found that Americans believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, over Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

A more recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found that Republicans saw a “significant bump” in midterm enthusiasm amid controversial Kavanaugh-Ford hearings. Democratic enthusiasm edge over Republicans, however, evaporated, falling down to 2 percent, a statistical tie.

But Kavanaugh’s confirmation could also galvanize and re-energize Democrats, especially women, according to Vox.

“One thing is for certain: Kavanaugh’s confirmation has marked a new level in an accelerating divide between Republicans and Democrats. We won’t have to wait long to see who is the angriest,” Vox concludes.

Brett Kavanaugh will be officially sworn in late Saturday. This was announced by President Donald Trump via Twitter.

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

While Americans may be deeply divided over Brett Kavanaugh, not a lot has changed after Kavanaugh-Ford hearings.

According to a recent YouGov poll, there was little to no movement in support for Kavanaugh after hearings. Trump’s Supreme Court pick remained popular among conservatives and those who held him in high regard before hearings, and unpopular left of center, among individuals who were opposed to his nomination long before the sexual misconduct allegations had surfaced.

Regardless of Kavanaugh’s popularity or lack thereof, his nomination seems to have always been a partisan issue.

Offering a unique perspective on the issue, Reason‘s Robby Soave argued in a recent column that liberals should blame Julie Swetnick’s lawyer Michael Avenatti for Kavanaugh’s success, since Swetnick’s “inconsistent and unpersuasive story” may have tipped the scales for swing vote Senator Susan Collins.