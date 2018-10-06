Cosmetics Company Makes ‘F**k Kavanaugh’ Lipstick Shade, Donates All Proceeds To Anti-Sexual-Assault Groups

The company has gotten attention for other speciality lipsticks such as 'F**k Trump.'

A cosmetics company has launched a new lipstick shade called “F**k Kavanaugh” and will be donating all of the proceeds to organizations that help sexual assault survivors.

On Saturday, Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court after a bitter and sharply partisan battle that was kicked off when he was accused of sexually assaulting a fellow teenager when they were in high school. Kavanaugh then faced two more allegations of sexual impropriety, leading to an FBI investigation and kicking off protests across the country. As the Independent noted, the cosmetics company Lipslut is sparking its own form of protest.

The line, which is known for being cruelty-free and vegan, has offered a maroon red lipstick shade meant to signify the demeanor of the women who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

“We thought a ‘calm, cool, and collected’ shade would be fitting,” Lipslut founder Katie Sones told Refinery 29. “Imagine a cool-toned maroon.

“While watching the hearing and the events leading up to it, I got so upset seeing women’s voices being ignored, doubted, and flat-out denied,” Sones continued. “If the highest levels of government won’t listen to us, who will? To me, this entire mess serves as a microcosm for how thousands of women’s experiences and traumas are treated everyday – we had to act.”

The lipstick shade has gotten some viral attention, with many sharing its listing on Twitter and a number of national news outlets writing about it.

Sones was a junior at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, when she founded Lipslut last year, and has already gotten quite a bit of nationwide attention. She previously launched a lipstick called “F**k Trump” with a portion of the proceeds going to civil rights organizations, Refinery 29 reported. After the white nationalist rally in Chartlottesville and Trump’s refusal to denounce the white supremacist groups that caused violence, Sones offered Charlottesville as a charity option for this line and raised $40,000.

Sones has used her cosmetics line to push other social issues, often focusing on victims of sexual assault. Another lipstick called “F**k Hollywood” was released in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the emergence of the #MeToo movement, another opportunity to raise money for causes that support victims of sexual abuse and assault.

The “F**k Kavanaugh” lipstick retails for just under $20, and through Sunday all of the proceeds go to a group of organizations that support sexual assault survivors, including RAINN, NO MORE, National Alliance to End Sexual Violence, and End the Backlog.