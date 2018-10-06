The First Lady says she was glad both Dr. Ford and Kavanaugh were heard

First Lady Melania Trump made her way to Egypt on her current tour, and reporters got a chance to ask her a variety of questions about things that are happening back in Washington, D.C. Trump, who was photographed on her trip smiling broadly, took some time to answer questions about the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, and her husband’s sometimes offensive tweets.

Fortune says that while Trump wouldn’t say if she believed the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, she said she’s against violence and abuse universally.

“I will move on that. We need to help all the victims no matter what kind of abuse they had. I am against any kind of abuse or violence.”

But she added that while she thinks Kavanaugh is qualified to sit on the court, she’s glad that Dr. Ford got to testify too.

“I think he’s qualified for the Supreme Court. I’m glad that Dr. Ford was heard. I’m glad that Judge Kavanaugh was heard, and that the FBI investigation was done. It’s completed.”

The first lady rarely takes questions, but she was willing to take a few while visiting the Great Sphinx of Giza today.

While they had her attention, reporters asked about her husband’s tweets, and how that relates to her anti-cyberbullying campaign. Trump said she often disagrees with her husband’s wording and often his tone when he tweets disparaging things about others. Trump says she’s not afraid to tell him when she believes he’s wrong.

“I don’t always agree what he tweets, and I tell him that. I give him my honest opinion and honest advice. Sometimes he listens sometimes he doesn’t.”

Melania Trump says that the perception that she doesn’t have her own opinions and her own voice is wrong, says The Guardian. She seemed relaxed as she called Brett Kavanaugh “highly qualified.”

“I have my own voice and my opinions, and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel.”

But not everyone in Egypt welcomed Trump to the country, and many are still stinging from Donald Trump talking about “s**thole countries” in Africa. Rabab El Mahdi, a professor of political science at the American University of Cairo, isn’t a Trump fan.

“Her husband has been the biggest disgrace to any achievements of the women’s movement.”

She says that the first lady has done little to advance women’s causes.