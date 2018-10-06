Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed To United States Supreme Court

Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed to the United States Supreme Court, as reported by NPR.

“A sharply divided Senate — reflecting a deeply divided nation — voted almost entirely along party lines Saturday afternoon to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court,” reads the NPR report.

As further noted, Kavanaugh was confirmed by a narrow 50-48 vote, as West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin was the only Democrat who joined the Republican senators in standing behind the 53-year-old judge. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, reportedly voted “present” despite previously saying that she was against Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. Another Republican senator was not able to vote because he was attending his daughter’s wedding.

President Donald Trump’s nominee has undergone incredible scrutiny following his nomination, after multiple women came forward alleging Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted them. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was the first to come forward with such an allegation, as detailed by a previous Inquisitr report. After Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick went public with similar accusations against Kavanaugh, who denied the allegations from all three women.