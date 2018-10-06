Farrah Abraham Flaunts Her Ample Cleavage & Insane Abs During Shopping Trip In L.A.

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham was seen flaunting her toned figure all over L.A. this week.

According to an October 6 report by Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham was photographed during a shopping trip in Hollywood on Friday, and she was dressed in her casual workout clothes, which flaunted her ample cleavage and her toned abs.

Farrah donned a gray sports bra, which showed a ton of skin during the shopping trip. She also wore a pair of black leggings that hugged her curves and showed off her toned physique.

The ex-Teen Mom star wore her shoulder length, brown hair down, parted to the side, and styled straight. She carried a tan handbag over her shoulder and sported a pair of black and white sneakers to complete the look.

Abraham shopped at a Jessica Rich store and seemingly found something she liked. She was snapped trying on a sparkly blazer and again later carrying a bag from the store as she walked the streets of L.A.

As many fans know, Farrah’s toned look comes after weeks of training with former Baywatch star, Jeremy Jackson, in order to get in shape for her Celebrity Boxing Match in Atlantic City on November 3.

The reality TV star is set to fight former Flavor of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in the charity event and has seemingly been taking her training very seriously.

As previously reported by the Inquistir, Farrah Abraham recently spoke out about one of her Teen Mom OG replacements, Cheyenne Floyd. Farrah claimed that fans deserved a better quality person as apart of the cast.

“There’s no intelligence there and I actually feel like the Teen Mom fans deserve to have better people fill my position and they deserve to have better quality. They’re from other MTV shows, they’re like Teen Mom groupies. They’re Teen Mom, like, fans, and that’s fine if you are, but don’t go on my show that you watched, talk s—t about me, act like me, it’s like white Girl Interrupted. It’s not cool, it’s not OK,” Farrah told Us Weekly Magazine.

Farrah Abraham also went off on Teen Mom OG’s other new cast member, Bristol Palin, stating that she moved to Austin, Texas to be more like her for the reality series.

“I’m moving my stuff away from someone who moved to Austin, Texas, to act like a teen mom and be on my show, it’s pathetic,” Farrah claimed.