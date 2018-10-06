Kate Hudson Shares Adorable Photo Of New Baby Daughter With Fans

Be prepared; you are about to get an extra dose of cute.

Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed their first child together on October 2, and she shared the exciting announcement about their new bundle of joy on Instagram that day with pink photo slides detailing snippets of info about the birth. Today, however, in a photo captioned “our little rosebud,” fans were treated to a glimpse of precious little Rani for themselves via Instagram.

The Inquisitr previously reported that fans had wished Kate and Danny congratulations after the birth announcement. Meanwhile, countless others had asked to see a photo of their new bundle of joy during that time. The Mother’s Day star granted her fan’s wish four days later in today’s adorable Instagram post that has already received gobs of attention from her 9-million-plus followers. The picture of their “little rosebud” even received over 450,000 likes within an hour of posting.

The pic shows an absolutely precious newborn Rani swaddled and sleeping peacefully in a blanket with a little pink-striped bowtie wrapped around her little head. Her little cupid’s bow lips are pursed in the photo, and maybe she’s dreaming about drinking milk.

One fan, muva_sita, captured the moment perfectly by being all of us and commenting, “Aaaaaawwwwwwwww (heart, heart, heart emoticon).

Fans looking at little Rani can only imagine what the little tot will be like when she’s older. One commenter, sasharobles, wrote, “She looks like her mommy and grandma, so beautiful congrats xoxo.” So, in a nutshell, if she inherits her famous mom’s or grandmother’s genes, it’s a cinch that she’ll grow up to be a blonde bombshell and be able to act.

Kate Hudson has also reportedly been receiving mothering advice from her mother, Goldie Hawn.

Daughter Rani’s arrival makes Kate Hudson the mom of three now. She already had two boys, 14-year-old Ryder Russell Robinson from her marriage to former husband Chris Robinson, and 7-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy, with whom she had with former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

New parents Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa had been dating a little over a year when the 39-year-old celebrity announced in February that she was expecting. Baby Rani (pronounced Ronnie) was named after Danny Fujikawa’s late grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Her full name is Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson said this about the sweet family name that they gave to their baby.