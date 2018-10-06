Reese Witherspoon Posts Adorable Photo Of Gorgeous Look-Alike Sons, Deacon And Tennessee

The Hollywood star has passed her superior genes down to all of her children.

Actress Reese Witherspoon has three of the most beautiful children in the entire world. They are also a very photogenic bunch, and the proud mother loves posting pictures of her offspring on social media.

While her stunning 19-year-old daughter, model Ava Phillippe, can sometimes pass for her twin sister, as the two look so much alike, the Legally Blonde star’s sons appear almost identical as well — despite their nine-year age difference.

Witherspoon provided proof of this on Saturday, October 6, when she posted the cutest photo of her two boys on Instagram.

In the snapshot, 6-year-old Tennessee Toth is standing behind his big bro, 14-year-old Deacon Phillippe, giving him a hug. The older sibling is sitting at a table doing work on his computer and probably didn’t want to be bothered by his kid brother, but when mom came along with a camera in her hands, he knew better than to complain.

Both boys, technically half-brothers, have absolutely perfect skin and the same shade of dirty blond hair. Tennessee is giving a wide, toothy grin, and Deacon has his lips closed but seems to be smizing with his eyes.

“Did I miss #NationalSons day?” asked their 42-year-old mom in the caption.

And, yes, Witherspoon did actually miss Son’s Day as it was September 29 — exactly a week prior to her Instagram post.

The Whiskey in a Teacup author then wrote about how the boys fill her life with “laughter, sports equipment, and amazing music.”

“Guys, you have taught me so much… Because of you, I can name about 17 players in the #NFL and around 6 FIFA players, too!”

Witherspoon’s 14.6 million followers gave the touching tribute more than 108,500 likes in less than an hour.

Deacon and Ava are the Big Little Lies actress and executive producer’s children with her ex-husband, Shooter actor Ryan Phillippe. The pair, who starred in the movie Cruel Intentions together, got married on June 5, 1999, and announced their separation on October 30, 2006.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is Witherspoon’s only child with her current husband, talent agent Jim Toth. The boy’s parents have been married since March 26, 2011.

The brand-new pic isn’t the only one the Oscar winner has posted recently of the two boys together.

Back on August 27, Witherspoon shared a photo of Tennessee and Deacon playing in the sand at the beach.

“Last days of summer! Love my boys,” she captioned the Instagram post.

And, on June 28, she put a photograph up on Instagram of Tennessee tightly hugging Deacon around his neck. The older sibling, who had been away at camp, is holding the young boy in his arms and smiling with his eyes closed.

Witherspoon is really lucky to have such a loving — and gorgeous — family!