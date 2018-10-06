TNA News: Austin Aries Tweets Homophobic Remarks, Fat-Shames Female Wrestler – John Hennigan Responds

Austin Aries decided to say whatever he wanted on social media and it has landed him in hot water again.

Next Sunday, Austin Aries is going to put his Impact World Championship on the line against Johnny Impact when they face off at Bound For Glory. The feud has been building over the last few weeks, but things have become really personal now. Aries hopped on Twitter on Friday night and decided to not only go after Impact, but he also ended up going after Impact’s wife in a tweet full of homophobic attacks and fat-shaming.

On this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, things heated up between Austin Aries and Johnny Impact (John Hennigan) as they insulted one another in big fashion. They attacked one another’s wrestling style, careers, and who their skills in the ring.

After that took place, Aries and Impact began going after one another on Twitter as reported by Wrestling Inc., and it seemed to be a great carry-over. They started going after each other after the official Twitter account of Impact Wrestling posted an image of Aries on the ground while Johnny Impact stood tall.

It was pretty much a tweet to put more emphasis on the main event that is has a lot of emotion and plenty of meaning behind it. That’s when Aries took things in a different direction in a tweet which has since been deleted.

“Ahh, the form of discrimination that’s still super cool: Short Shaming. If I joked race, retards, your gay look…if I fat shamed your husky wife, INSTANT OUTRAGE!!

But you can predictably cut on me over my height, genetics I don’t control, and it’s just FUNNY! #BoundForGloryhttps://t.co/A24QSngT0H“

In that tweet, Aries not only threw out slurs about those with special needs and the LGBTQ community, but he went after Impact’s wife Taya Valkyrie. Aries went after Valkyrie by calling her “husky” and condoning him fat-shaming her, but he was angry about being “short-shamed.”

With only one week to go until the Bound For Glory event, this feud had been taken to an entirely new level.

We are 8 DAYS AWAY from our biggest show of the year as we take over New York City! #BFGCOMDA pic.twitter.com/AhxtrRnIK3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 6, 2018

Before Austin Aries deleted that hate-filled tweet, Taya Valkyrie responded, but she has also since deleted her response.

“I would rather be ‘husky’ than a little b**ch. Your tweet speaks volumes about your character and who you really are. Glad the world is seeing the real you ‘Austin'”

Johnny Impact wasn’t going to just let the insults of Austin Aries go unnoticed. Impact (aka Hennigan/John Morrison) has also since deleted his tweet in response, but it was quite scathing as well and addressed everything that Aries said.

“I don’t know what’s more inappropriate, your homophobic shot at my tights or you fat shaming a woman who trains everyday like an athlete. But I know what pisses me off. You insulting my wife. Congrats bro, you took my mind off the title. All I want to do now is f*ck you up”

Wrestling News is reporting that numerous fans are coming after Aries for using the word “retard” and homophobic insults to advance a wrestling feud. Others are coming down on him for fat-shaming Taya Valkyrie as well, but he’s still talking on social media.

You absolutely have every right to feel totally offended. I have absolutely every right to feel you’re totally ridiculous and hypocritical.#TheTruth — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) October 6, 2018

“….and they wouldn’t stop their quest of eradicating all the thick skinned people of the world until all that was left was an emboldened, yet sad and fragile, species that could be quite easily manipulated and crushed with mere words, instead of actions.” — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) October 6, 2018

I’m embarrassed… In 10 years the term “snowflake” will be “the s word.” — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) October 6, 2018

Yet where’s the outrage over the atrocity most of you contribute to? Mass breeding and slaughter of “lesser” living beings. That’s done simply for pleasure and profit. And it’s killing a ton of “husky” people. But animals don’t have feelings, or a voice, or Twitter. Except dogs. — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) October 6, 2018

Austin Aries has always known how to bring about heat and perfectly play the role of the heel when in the ring, but he’s gathering major heat now. He may have been simply working the feud between him and Johnny Impact (Hennigan), but did he take things too far? Their match at Bound For Glory is one that will be huge for Impact Wrestling, but some fans may feel as if a bit too much damage has already been done.