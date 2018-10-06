Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Addresses Sentencing On Instagram

The reality star thanked his fans on Instagram.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has had a trying past 24 hours as the reality star was given an 8-month federal prison sentence for tax evasion charges. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Mike was surrounded by his Jersey Shore cast members and fiancée Lauren Pesce yesterday before he received his sentence.

On Friday evening, Mike took to Instagram to address the day’s events. He shared three photos from the courthouse, the first of which was him greeting his Jersey Shore family outside the courthouse. Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Nicole Cortese all greeted Mike and Lauren as they arrived at the courthouse. The two other photos were of Mike and Lauren as they approached the courthouse dressed in all black.

Mike thanked all of his fans for the support and admitted he was happy to finally put all of this behind him and Lauren. The Situation’s photo was liked over 175,000 times and had well over 5,500 comments from friends, family, and fans.

The Jersey Shore cast responded to Mike’s post by commenting under the photos.

“Love you so much mike!!! Strongest person I know,” Jenni commented. The reality star was one of only two cast members who entered the courtroom to be alongside Mike for the sentencing.

“Damn boi! You loved as hail,” Vinny commented. The Staten Island native was the other Jersey Shore star who supported Mike inside.

“LOVE YOU SO MUCH MIKE,” Snooki added with three praying-hand emojis.

“Love you so much brother,” Deena added with a red heart.

Mike replied to all of the cast members who commented on his post, letting them know he loved them and thanked them for their support.

Lauren also took to Instagram to thank her husband’s fans.

“Thank you for all of your messages of love & support. We are happy to put an end to this chapter and excited to move forward in our future. We are blessed to have our health and the outpouring of support from family, friends & fans. We love you,” she said.

Mike Sorrentino has been sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for tax evasion, and his #JerseyShore family was right by his side. https://t.co/UXkWv2PBcm pic.twitter.com/31rOP9oRAu — E! News (@enews) October 5, 2018

There’s no word at this time on when Mike will begin his 8-month sentence. He has previously announced that he and Lauren will wed before he begins his sentence, which is set to be filmed by MTV.

In addition to Mike’s 8-month prison sentence, he has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine within 30 days, as well as 500 hours of community service. His brother, Marc Sorrentino, received a harsher sentence of 2-years in prison.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.