‘Dark Phoenix’ Scene Dropped At New York Comic-Con

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Dark Phoenix.

Dark Phoenix is one of the most talked about superhero movies these days, especially since the first trailer dropped over a week ago. The newest X-Men flick will debut next summer, but lucky attendees at New York Comic-Con this weekend got a sneak peek into the film. The clip shown at a Dark Phoenix panel showcased the moment where Jean Grey acquired her Phoenix powers, turning her into the loose cannon the film is based around.

Screen Rant attended the panel where the clip was shown and detailed for fans just what happened in that secret scene. It turns out part of the scene is shown in the trailer when the united X-Men take off for space, but the new footage is explaining why they’re going where they are and just what happens when they get there.

According to SR, the X-Men were contacted by the President of the United States to help save the Endeavor shuttle which has gotten knocked off its course. The mission is led by Raven/Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) and it turns out many members of the team are hesitant about the mission and traveling into space.

The team uses all their powers to work together to save the crew members of the Endeavor, with Nightcrawler doing a majority of his work to transport crew from one location to another. After a risky save of the Endeavor’s Captain, Jean gets left behind in the shuttle and eventually absorbs the blow of a solar flare, and another subsequently after that. Nightcrawler eventually saves Jean and returns her to the X-Jet where she is presumed dead.

Back on earth, Professor Charles Xavier is in Cerebro and channeling Jean while she absorbs the solar flares. This scene can also be briefly spotted in the trailer where Charles is wearing his headset with swirls of orange surrounding him. The X-Men arrive back on Earth where it’s obvious that Jean is alive, but she now possesses the powers of the Phoenix.

There is one brief funny moment in the scene where Raven jokes about changing the group’s name to the X-Women as the females on the team are the ones who appear to do the most work and save the men in the process.

Dark Phoenix premieres on June 7, 2019. The film stars Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Evan Peters, Jessica Chastain, Tye Sheridan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, and Nicholas Hoult.