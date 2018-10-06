‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of October 8: Ridge & Brooke Tear Family Apart, Quinn’s Shocker

New B&B spoilers state that Steffy makes Wyatt an offer he can't refuse.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 8-12 reveal a week where secrets are uncovered and shocking discoveries are made. Both Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) betrayal will come to light, while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) makes Wyatt (Darin Brooks) an offer he can’t refuse. Does Quinn (Rena Sofer) have a secret?

Monday, October 8

Bill (Don Diamont) has turned over a new leaf and is trying to make amends with all those he hurt. B&B fans saw him turn to Wyatt and Liam (Scott Clifton) and thank them for not turning against him in court. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, states that Bill, Katie (Heather Tom), and Will (Finnegan George) will share a close moment.

Brooke will extract the details of Ridge and Judge McMullen’s (Joe Lando) friendship from the judge. She now knows that her husband bribed Craig to rule in Katie’s favor.

Tuesday, October 9

Brooke will race home and confront Ridge about interfering in the custody suit. BB fans know that she was firmly behind Bill in the custody case and now she knows that her husband manipulated the outcome.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie will become emotional when she sees Bill with Will.

Wednesday, October 10

Ridge and Steffy will have a very personal conversation about his marriage, according to Soap Central. Steffy will probe Ridge about how things are with Brooke, and he will become edgy. He doesn’t want his daughter to know that he bribed the judge and that his wife is furious about it.

Brooke’s loyalty is divided when she sees how much pain Bill is going through. She feels guilty about not telling him the truth about Ridge’s collusion with Judge McMullen.

Thursday, October 11

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via the Inquisitr, indicates that Steffy will catch Bill and Brooke kissing. She will be shocked that Brooke would betray her father in this way.

Steffy will also offer Wyatt a job after they talk, and share a close moment.

Unable to keep the truth to herself any longer, Brooke tells Katie that Ridge bribed the judge to give her sole custody of Will.

Friday, October 12

Steffy tells Ridge that she saw Bill and Brooke kissing, and he is devastated by the news. Despite his and Brooke’s problems, he never thought that she would betray him like this.

Katie feels guilty after Brooke’s revelation and offers Bill “a compassionate proposal.” She has seen how much he really cares about Will and will make things easier for her ex-husband.

When Wyatt tells Quinn that he will be working at Forrester Creations, she has an unexpected reaction. Could Quinn have a secret that she’s hiding that she doesn’t want Wyatt to find out about at work? Or doesn’t she want him to work with his girlfriend, Sally (Courtney Hope)? Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt will be confused at his mother’s reaction.

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful as fall sweeps promise new action and drama. Don’t forget to check back with Inquisitr for new spoilers, casting news, and updates.