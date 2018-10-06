Scott Disick Is Jealous Of Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship With Luka Sabbat, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Scott Disick is allegedly jealous of Kourtney Kardashian’s new romance with model Luka Sabbat.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick doesn’t love the fact that his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, is dating someone new. Despite the fact that he is dating model Sofia Richie, it seems the reality star can’t help but feel a certain type of way about his ex-girlfriend’s love life.

“Although Scott is in a happy relationship with Sofia, he can’t help but still get a little jealous when he finds out Kourtney is dating somebody new. Scott knows Kourtney has always preferred dating younger guys because it makes her feel empowered, but he doesn’t feel threatened by any of the guys she has dated recently,” an insider told the outlet.

In addition, the source reveals that Disick doesn’t believe that any of the guys Kardashian has been dating lately have any chance of becoming the step-father to their children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. He allegedly thinks Kourtney is just dating the much younger men, such as Luka Sabbat, 20, to prove a point.

“Scott thinks they are just boy toys to her and could never take any of them seriously as a potential stepdad to their kids. It would take a very special guy to step into that role and Scott knows Kourtney so well that he doesn’t see that happening anytime soon with the guys she has been dating,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian allegedly doesn’t feel like she is almost 40-years-old. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly likes dating younger men because she doesn’t think a man her own age would be able to keep up with her energy.

One source claims that because Kourtney dated Scott throughout the majority of her 20s, she is now making up for “lost time” by stepping out with men who are nearly half of her own age.

However, her sisters reportedly don’t approve of her dating patterns. Kim Kardashian allegedly thinks her older sister is “starved for attention,” while Khloe told Kourtney to “grow the f–k up,” according to a report by Radar Online.

The outlet’s source also added that Scott Disick believes Kourtney Kardashian may be trying to “one up” him by dating a 20-year-old model after he began dating Sofia Richie when she was just 19.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!