Ellen Recalls Being Sexually Abused, Defends Christine Blasey Ford Against Trump And Her Skeptics

Ellen DeGeneres opened up about her disappointment in the way Christine Blasey Ford has been treated by the public and the president, on Friday, October 5. In the process, the veteran daytime host was called upon to dig into a darker period of her past that she’s been forced to relive through Ford’s story.

During a Today show exclusive that covered her success in bringing audiences to smile for 16 seasons strong, Ellen admitted to not being in the happiest of spaces given the climate surrounding Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. At the root of her frustration is her ability to relate to Ford’s circumstance. As a survivor of sexual abuse herself, DeGeneres says it hurts her just as much as she knows it hurts Ford, to be dismissed by those who raise doubts over her ability to recount her trauma.

“As a victim of sexual abuse, I am furious at people who don’t believe it – and who say, ‘How do you not remember exactly what day it was?’ You know – you don’t remember those things. What you remember is what happened to you and where you were and how you feel,” Ellen told Today co-host Savannah Guthrie. “I think anybody who has gone through it, right now is watching this so angry because … how dare you not believe us?”

Friday marked the second time in two days that Ellen made reference to being sexually assaulted at a young age. Less than 24 hours prior, the subject came up while Thursday’s guest on The Ellen Show, Busy Phillips, was sharing details from her memoir This Will Only Hurt A Little. On both occasions, Ellen refrained from going in depth on what happened to her more than four decades ago, but some will recall that she broke her silence about it back in 2005.

According to what Ellen told Allure, she was only 15-years-old when her stepfather groped her breasts. One of the things that have bothered Ellen about the incident since that day is that her mother actually happened to have been in a battle for her life with breast cancer at the time. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be the only time. Ellen never has expounded much on additional incidents that occurred, but she is on record as noting that the episode would indeed escalate into “other things.”

As it were, given the various sexual misconduct scandals that have followed him in recent years, President Trump is another topic that Ellen says bothers her to approach. But in discussing Ford’s plight over the past several weeks, she could not hold back from airing him out during her sit-down with Guthrie.

“I see Trump, and he’s you know, now mocking Dr. Ford. I don’t like to talk about him and this is not political, you know, it really isn’t. It’s got nothing to do with Republican or Democrat or anything. It’s just about respect and someone who is the leader of our country who is mocking somebody who was abused. You don’t do that. You don’t mock somebody.” she said. “I’m angry. I’m sorry.”

Ellen would bring her thoughts on sexual abuse to completion by calling on women to bring an end to the culture of silence that continues to prevail on the issue.