WWE News: WWE Title Dream Match, Universal Title Match Set For ‘Crown Jewel’ – Brock Lesnar’s Return Revealed

Daniel Bryan vs. Aj Styles and the return of Brock Lesnar? This event is building up fast.

In the early morning hours of Saturday morning in the United States, the WWE superstars were competing in hard-fought matches in Australia. By the time most of Americans had crawled out of bed, the event was over and two huge matches had been announced for WWE Crown Jewel taking place on November 2, 2018. Not only will it feature the in-ring return of Brock Lesnar, but AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan.

At WWE Super Show-Down in Australia, AJ Styles got the better of Samoa Joe by defeating him to retain his WWE Championship. At that same event, Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz in shockingly quick fashion to become the number one contender for Styles’ belt.

With that, the next feud for the WWE Title was put in place, and that match has already been confirmed for Crown Jewel at the beginning of November.

This is one of those dream matches that fans have been wanting to see ever since Bryan was cleared to return to the ring earlier this year. They battled on SmackDown Live in April, but Shinsuke Nakamura interfered, resulting in a “no contest.”

As soon as WWE Super Show-Down ended, Styles and Bryan both went after one another on Twitter as pointed out by Wrestling Inc.

Styles is looking forward to moving on from Samoa Joe and knows that it is Daniel Bryan who stands in his way next. Bryan responded to Styles and almost made a crack at himself for the way he defeated The Miz at Super Show-Down.

Mr Small Package strikes again! Watch out @AJStylesOrg! #MrSmallPackage — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 6, 2018

Along with that huge dream match, there will be another big title match taking place at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The official website of WWE revealed that Brock Lesnar is going to return to the ring and look at recapturing his WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns will put his title on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

WWE

Roman Reigns finally defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam back in August and captured the WWE Universal Championship. Everyone thought that the “Beast Incarnate” was done in WWE and wouldn’t be seen again, but all of those thinking that way had their minds blown.

At Hell in a Cell, Reigns and Strowman were battling it out in the demonic structure when Lesnar returned, tearing the door off of the cell, and raised hell. Now, he is going back after the title he held for so long and will look to recapture it when WWE heads to Saudi Arabia for the second time this year. Crown Jewel already has two huge matches scheduled with the Triple Threat and AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan, so, it looks like another great event is on the way.