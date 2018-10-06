Meghan Markle Reportedly Admired Ivanka Trump & Had Drinks With Her Once, Saying She Had ‘Formula For Success’

Meghan Markle fans may be surprised to hear that she apparently admired Ivanka Trump prior to her family’s affiliation with U.S. politics. These claims have been made in a book by Andrew Morton called Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. This is what Andrew had to say, according to Express.

“Before Donald Trump had entered the race for the presidency, one of [Meghan’s] female idols was businesswoman Ivanka Trump, who had her own jewellery and clothing line. She was thrilled when Ivanka agreed to fill in her simple questionnaire for Tig Talk. More thrilled when she accepted her invitation to meet for drinks and dinner the next time Meghan was in New York.”

On Meghan’s now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, she described how she would spend hours looking through Ivanka’s clothing and jewelry line. And this is what the Duchess had to say about what she planned to do when the two met up in New York.

“When we have drinks, I will make sure I order whatever she does – because this woman seems to have the formula for success (and happiness) down pat.”

After Meghan joined the royal family, she’s had to delete her blog. Also, royal protocol calls for them to stay silent about any political matters, so these comments would not be welcomed today.

Meghan Markle ‘IDOLISED’ Ivanka Trump – shock claim in royal bookhttps://t.co/wWstw7rmhb pic.twitter.com/9VN3eKlBED — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 6, 2018

Since the meeting between Meghan and Ivanka, lots of things have changed. Donald Trump became president, and in July, Ivanka shut down her namesake clothing brand, according to the Washington Post. The move was reportedly made as she needed to focus on her work at the White House, but at the same time, she was receiving tons of criticism over her company. Thanks to her affiliation with her dad, her business has been the subject of boycotts and controversies, which led to a decline in sales.

But that doesn’t mean that business is over for good. It looks like Ivanka will keep the copyrights and intellectual property that she established for her brand, with the possibility of reviving it again down the road.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Prince Harry are preparing for their Australian tour, with additional stops in Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. The royal couple will set off on October 16. Along with visiting the Invictus Games, they’ll be focusing on social, economic, and environmental issues. Also, the couple will be focusing on programs for youth leadership. Royal fans are looking forward to seeing the two embark on Meghan’s first international trip.