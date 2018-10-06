Kavanaugh Accuser Deborah Ramirez Releases Second Statement Ahead Of Confirmation

Ramirez charges senators with willfully ignoring Kavanaugh's behavior much like those she say witnessed her assault at his hands 35 years ago.

Deborah Ramirez was the second woman to come out with sexual assault accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process. Ramirez claimed that the nominee for Supreme Court Justice exposed himself to her during a dorm party at Yale University in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh categorically denied the charges and following an FBI investigation in the last week is now awaiting a final vote on his confirmation. Time reports that Deborah Ramirez issued a new statement Saturday ahead of the vote that’s expected to go in Kavanaugh’s favor. In it, among other things, Ramirez proclaims that “U.S. senators… are deliberately ignoring his behavior.”

Another of Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, said that one of the things she most remembers about the alleged sexual assault is the laughing. She remembers Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge laughing while they pinned her down, covered her mouth, and assaulted her. Deborah Ramirez likewise has referred to laughter during her assault and mentions it again in the statement she released Saturday morning.

“As I watch many of the senators speak and vote on the floor of the Senate I feel like I’m right back at Yale where half the room is laughing and looking the other way. Only this time, instead of drunk college kids, it is U.S. senators who are deliberately ignoring his behavior.”

JUST IN: Kavanaugh accuser Deborah Ramirez blasts senators for "deliberately ignoring" evidence of sexual misconduct https://t.co/RMwCRiRBv6 pic.twitter.com/A40ZBrtn7e — The Hill (@thehill) October 6, 2018

Ramirez also addresses the investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation that took place over the last week, stating that she feels it was not as thorough as it should have been. Amid claims from the press that inside sources described a witness list that was restricted by the White House, she claims in her latest statement that the FBI was not allowed to speak to multiple witnesses who could have corroborated her charges of sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh. Ramirez goes on to say that, despite the fact that the charges by her and other women have been dismissed by “people with power,” the outcry by Kavanaugh accusers has united women and many others who support them and that it has created “a collective moment of survivors and allies standing together.” Neither Deborah Ramirez nor Christine Ford were interviewed as part of the most recent FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh’s background.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied all charges brought against him and, in his remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, described the campaign against him as one orchestrated by Democrats who want revenge for the Clintons. The Senate is expected to confirm him Saturday afternoon.