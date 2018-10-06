Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Pouty Lips In Wild Flashback Photo

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly going through some tough times in her personal life. However, she’s keeping it positive on Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a new throwback photo over the weekend, and it was completely wild.

Khloe Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo featured herself having fun with a giraffe. In the photo, Khloe seems to be having fun with her new wildlife friend as she pouts her lips for the camera to take a selfie with the animal.

Kardashian dons a neon pink spaghetti strap top in the picture and is wearing her signature large hoop earrings. Khloe has her long, blonde hair pulled back, and sports a pair of large, dark sunglasses as she makes a kissy face for the camera.

The giraffe seems to be happy as well, although it’s not looking at the camera in the photo, but focused on something out of the frame, which seems to be someone else’s hand.

Khloe posted the photo at a time when reports were running wild about her relationship with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The reality star has not spoken out about the latest batch of rumors but has made it a habit to post cryptic messages via social media.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has allegedly postponed her move back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson as she is still struggling to trust him following his cheating scandal.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online. The cheating scandal erupted just days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child together, daughter True Thompson.

Now, six months later, Khloe is still dealing with the impact of the cheating scandal.

“Khloe has seemed emotional. Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with. She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it,” an insider told People Magazine of Kardashian’s recent state of mind.

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad. Khloe still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now. She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in L.A,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!