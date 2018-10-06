Mark Ruffalo Trolls ‘Avengers’ Fans By Teasing Title And Ending

The actor made fun of his inability to keep a secret on 'The Tonight Show.'

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have one question on their minds these days: What is the title of Avengers 4? Long ago it was revealed that the final installment of Phase 3 would no longer be called Avengers: Infinity War Part 2, and would instead be its own separate film with a different subtitle. After Infinity War premiered in April, speculation around the next title only grew, and the Russo Brothers and all those involved in the MCU have stayed tight-lipped on what the next subtitle is going to be.

A close eye and ear have been kept on Mark Ruffalo, the big-mouthed member of the Avengers cast. Mark, who portrays Bruce Banner, has been known for giving up secrets to several Marvel movies in the past, and everyone has been hoping he’ll let something slip this time around. On Friday night, that’s exactly what he did. Only this time, the good people at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon bleeped out his entire spoiler rant from Friday night’s show. Did he really give any spoilers? No, but the sketch put on by Jimmy and Mark was hilarious, to say the least.

After Jimmy begged Mark for some type of spoiler, the actor ended up “revealing” the title of Avengers 4, which was bleeped out. Mark’s lips were also blacked out for lip-readers to keep the secret safe. The fake title that Mark spit out appeared to be quite long in length, and even though he dropped a fake title, it would have been fun for viewers to know what he had said.

Uh-oh… @MarkRuffalo might have said too much about the next @Avengers movie pic.twitter.com/kf0iR4B7WA — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) October 6, 2018

Jimmy then asked Mark for some sort of plotline, to which Mark held nothing back. The 50-year-old began describing the final act of the movie before most of his speech was bleeped out. He climbed on the furniture as Jimmy acted along acted completely surprised at the outrageous plot he was being told. Mark eventually fell off of the couch and started ripping buildings off of Jimmy’s set before he was told to calm down by the host.

The whole spectacle was entertaining and a great jab at Mark who is constantly ragged on for spilling the beans. The Russo brothers took notice of the funny gag on The Tonight Show and decided to play along.

Some Marvel fans think Mark Ruffalo might really have given away the title of 'Avengers 4'https://t.co/c17jMinKAW pic.twitter.com/FC68wtNxQl — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) October 6, 2018

“Mark, you’re fired,” the directors joked on Friday night — via Twitter.

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.