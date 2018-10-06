Alexis Ren Flaunts Abs In Tiny Crop Top As She Eats A Lollipop

Alexis Ren took a moment from her busy schedule to post a cute photo of herself wearing a tiny white crop tank and some black pants.

“[lollipop emoji] busy rehearsing so I haven’t gotten a chance to create new content, but I’m so excited for this dance,” the photo’s caption reads.

The picture has received more than 640,000 likes in the past 19 hours, which is a good sign that Alexis’ fans are rooting for her as she competes on Dancing with the Stars.

In the picture, Ren wore her hair down, as she sported a chic small backpack instead of a purse. Alexis ate a red lollipop, as she looked straight at the camera. The photo looks like it was taken on a rooftop parking lot.

Ren’s fans showered her with compliments.

“Alan and yourself are killing it so far! Keep it going!” one person commented

“Best of luck to you. You will do amazing,” another fan commented. Others simply let her know that she was looking great.

And for those who are wondering, the model is in a serious relationship with someone who goes by the name “Sky Bear” on Instagram, according to Romper. The two are constantly telling each other how much they care about one another on social media, even penning poems for one another.

During last week’s run on DWTS, Alexis suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction when the tutu she was wearing didn’t come off easily when Alan Bersten went to take it off as part of the routine, detailed People. The routine was fairly advanced, and it also featured the model wearing ballet pointe shoes, which is something that only trained dancers can handle.

It turns out that Alexis has a classical ballet background, which is why she and Alan wowed on the stage. At one point, Ren decided to pursue modeling rather than audition for a professional ballet company, which is how she ended up where she is today. DWTS is an opportunity for her to get back into dancing — and hopefully go far in the competition.

Alexis has also opened up in May 2017 about her eating disorder, which she explained in detail with Cosmopolitan. She detailed how her eating disorder took a toll on her mental and physical well-being.

“It was a vicious cycle where when I did eat, I just felt worse, so I didn’t want to eat, and ate less and less and less. I was scared of food.”

“I felt like my body was the only reason why people liked me,” the model explained. Thankfully, Alexis received the help and support she needed to overcome the eating disorder.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit the National Eating Disorders Association website, or contact their helpline at 1-800-931-2237.