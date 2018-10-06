Sofia Richie Dons Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski often posts other models and celebrities wearing her Inamorata swimwear on Instagram. Today, it’s Sofia Richie’s turn, as she wore a tiny leopard-print bikini at a tropical destination. In the backdrop, you can see beautiful blue waters and some rugged terrain. Sofia sported the small top, super high-v bottom, and a simple bracelet. She wore her hair back in a ponytail and looked down at the ground in the photo.

Emrata complemented the photo with some Instagram stories of her own, as she shared a video of herself modeling the same swimsuit. Emily also shared a photo of herself wearing the swimsuit while wearing a summer hat.

Richie is constantly in the middle of some drama, thanks to boyfriend Scott Disick and his ties to the Kardashian family. It looks like Scott’s back in town with Sofia after going on a vacation with Kourtney Kardashian and their kids, according to the Inquisitr. The two were spotted eating at Nobu, and the model also shared a photo of herself chilling on a bed with Scott in the background holding up the camera.

According to Radar Online, Sofia is reportedly suspicious that Kourtney is trying to win Scott back. And while Scott was away, the model was, said a source, “losing her s**t right now!”

That’s not entirely surprising, because who wouldn’t be feeling anxious if their partner was spending a vacation with their ex? Worse yet, it’s been reported that Kim Kardashian thinks that Scott and Kourtney ought to get back together and have more kids. Plus, it looks like Disick got prepared for the trip in his own way.

“Scott cleaned himself up for this trip, shaving himself and getting his haircut in the style Kourtney likes.”

While Disick was away, Sofia took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a one-piece in a lounge chair. The photo received over 175k likes, and fans let her know that “You are stunning,” “Lovely post,” and “The fact that ur a model and not skinny but fit is a wow. You are amazing keep going.”

Meanwhile, another source said that there’s nothing out of the ordinary for Scott and Kourtney to be spending time with their kids, detailed People.