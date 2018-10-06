Mariah Carey Flaunts Toned Arms, Pumped Up Cleavage In Sexy Black Ensemble

The fit singer is also celebrating the release of her new single "With You" and enjoying a hot romance with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

Mariah Carey took to Instagram Saturday to share a sizzling pic of herself promoting her new single “With You” with her followers, of which there are more than seven million. The sexy image Carey uploaded shows her rocking a buttoned-up outfit that perfectly amps up her cleavage. The lacy, corseted dress additionally showcased the “Dreamlover” singer’s toned arms, and the black ensemble hugged every bit of her trademark curves.

The “songbird supreme,” who’s known for her crazy/ridiculous singing range, was also on point in the shot with long and wavy mermaid locks and glamorous makeup. She topped the look with sparkly bangles on each wrist. This picture and others that the 48-year-old Carey has been shown in lately highlight her enviable figure and timeless beauty.

Mimi — Carey’s nickname originally used by close friends and family — captioned the post by commenting that “we all make mistakes sometimes, but we’ll muddle through (musical note emoji) #WithYou (heart emojis)”. The comment is in reference to mistakes she’s made along the way, and for getting through and looking for reasons to celebrate — reasons which include the release of her music single after a four-year hiatus.

Her fans responded with enthusiasm to the pic.

“Mimi u looking gorge beautiful,” one user commented.

“Love this new song! #WithYou,” another wrote,

Mariah Carey apparently has other causes to celebrate, too. The Precious star has reportedly been heating up Los Angeles with her 35-year-old beau and backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka. According to the Daily Mail, Carey was seen with Tanaka Thursday night, and the affectionate couple was snapped exiting trendy Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow with matching ear-to-ear grins. For that romantic outing, Mimi gave off some sultry biker vibes by wearing a leather biker jacket layered over a “black ribbed pencil dress.”

The diva also wore black platform shoes that showcased her gorgeous stems. Carey accessorized the look with a black matching Hermes Birkin purse worn over her arm, gold hoop earrings, and her signature butterfly rings.

The diva’s signature butterfly rings. David Becker / Getty Images

Bryan Tanaka proved he was no style slouch either. For their dinner date he wore a pair of ebony blue jeans and jacket over a Band T-shirt. During the date, Mariah Carey’s backside proved to be a little too much to resist for Tanaka, and the handsome dancer was photographed sneaking a quick pat to her derriere.

Mariah Carey, 48, looks chic in head-to-toe black ensemble for date night with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 35… as she … – Daily Mail https://t.co/9QXEF2kw3d — Mariah Carey Show (@MariahCareyShow) October 5, 2018

Mariah Carey, who is mom to twins Moroccan and Monroe, often flaunts her toned body. However, there have been times where she detailed how she gained an “enormous” amount of weight, especially after the birth of her kids. Per Shape, the Grammy-winning singer shared how she ultimately lost the 70 pounds of extra weight she acquired during her pregnancy.

In order to lose the weight, Mariah Carey said that she worked closely with a nutritionist who helped her stick to a 1500-calorie-a-day diet. She added that she also made sure she ate “small meals every few hours” and worked out three times a week with activities such as walking her dogs and exercising in the ocean.