‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Ashley Reveals Jack’s Biological Father!

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video show it all hitting the fan for the four women involved in J.T.’s murder, the Abbot family, and Jabot Cosmetics.

First, Victoria (Amelia Henlie) receives some mysterious mail. Inside the envelope, she finds a typed note that says, “I know what you did, and I’m going to make you pay.” Sharon (Sharon Case), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Phyllis get the note too, and it constitutes an emergency for the women who are still working hard to cover up J.T.’s murder.

No matter how angry Sharon (Sharon Case) is with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) for sleeping with Nick (Joshua Morrow) — which ended in Sharon dumping Nick at the altar — they’re going to have to try to put their animosity aside to handle this newest development. Of course, there’s a chance that Phyllis and Sharon will end up blowing everything up if they cannot get along with each other. The disastrous wedding was just a day ago, and things are still very much up in the air for both their lives.

Nikki and Victoria should worry about the rift in their ranks. The worry might even cause one of them to go to an extreme to keep the secret.

Speaking of secrets, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has a huge one. After months of scheming, Ashley is finally CEO at Jabot — a job she’s been pursuing for some time. Ever since Jack (Peter Bergman) threw the blood Abbott clause in her face, Ashley has tried to figure out a way to make him pay for such hurtful actions.

A shocking secret is revealed today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/fgqcIxpGHy — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 5, 2018

Strangely, it all came out that Jack isn’t even an Abbott when Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) videos showed Dina (Marla Adams) declaring John Abbott wasn’t Jack’s father. This revelation led him to a downward spiral, and he’s spent months searching for his biological father unsuccessfully. He also left Jabot, and he eventually ended up with Nick at his new company, Dark Horse.

Ashley and Kyle (Michael Mealor) took down Billy (Jason Thomspon), and now that Traci (Beth Maitland) removed the blood Abbott clause, Ashley will be CEO at Jabot. It took months to orchestrate, and the payoff finally arrived.

However, there’s something fishy about a mysterious man Ashley’s been paying, and Jack tries to pay him enough money to find out why he’s there. Ashley ultimately decides to reveal the man’s reason for being there herself, and it has something to do with Jack stopping his search for his biological father. Could it be that Jack has been an Abbott all along?

