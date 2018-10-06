Kim Kardashian Is Unrecognizable In Rare Photo From Her Teenage Years

Kim Kardashian took to social media this week to reveal a rare photo of herself from her early teenage years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks unrecognizable in the snapshot, which was taken in the 1990s.

According to an October 6 report by OK! Magazine, Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo is giving some fans major nostalgia for the decade of grunge. The reality star had a classic 90s girl look as she wore a plain white t-shirt, ripped jeans, a clunky watch, and a black choker around her neck.

In the photo, Kardashian also sports long, straight hair parted down the middle with the sides pulled back and her bangs framing her face. Kim’s eyebrows are expertly sculpted and her lips are a glossy red. She’s also holding a pager in her hand as she sits in the front seat of her parent’s vehicle.

In the caption, Kim reveals that she was 13-years-old in the photo and that she pretended that she could drive that car, admitting that she may have actually taken it out for a spin before getting her driver’s license.

Last month, Kim Kardashian shared two other rare throwback photos from her early teen years. In one picture she has short hair, complete with a sunflower clip. She’s wearing overalls and says that actress Drew Barrymore was her “everything” in the 8th grade.

In another photo, Kim revealed her outfit from the first day of seventh grade, wearing a black blazer, and pouty berry lips. “This was my go to lipstick,” Kardashian told fans via Instagram.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian sparked outrage with another one of her Instagram photos this week after posting a snapshot of her in a barely-there string bikini, which left very little to the imagination.

“Chanel vintage, lets please be specific,” Kim captioned the racy photo.

Upon seeing the photo, many of Kim Kardashian’s followers began to speak out about the nearly nude picture, calling her “desperate” and saying that she needed to share “classier” photos.

One critic begged Kardashian to stop sharing such sexualized photos due to the fact that she has three children, two of which are girls. Another called her “disgusted” and asked her to keep those images private, or for her husband, Kanye West.

Another fan called out Kim for sharing the photo in hopes of getting the attention off of Kanye’s rants and latest behavior.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!