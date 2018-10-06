‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Is Shocked To Learn That Nicole Is Married To Another Man

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a shocking twist when Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) finally come face to face again.

According to an October 5 report by Soap Dirt, Days of our Lives fans watched last week as Eric decided to run off and find his lost love, Nicole. Eric is hoping that he can rekindle his relationship with the love of his life after she was forced out of Salem by Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

However, when Eric finally does find Nicole, he’ll be in for the shock of his life. After confessing his love to her, Eric will learn that Nicole has gotten married in the time since she left Salem with her daughter, Holly.

In the new Days of our Lives weekly preview, Eric is stunned when he learns that Nicole was forced to marry her old enemy, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). Nicole is now Mrs. Xander Cook, and Eric can’t believe his eyes.

It seems that Xander forced Nicole into marrying him, but how? Could he be using the same information that Brady did to get Nicole to leave Salem in the first place?

As many fans will remember, Nicole and Brady were in love and raising their children together until she realized that she still had feelings for his step-brother, Eric. Nicole then dumped Brady, and he didn’t take the news very well.

Brady told Nicole that she had to leave Salem and Eric behind, or he would use evidence that he had, revealing that Nicole was the person who killed Deimos Kiriakis. Nicole sadly agreed, and left Salem, leaving Eric stunned and heartbroken.

Eric later moved on with Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), but that relationship seemingly died after Jen told Eric the truth about Nicole’s departure, and revealed that she had been hiding the news from him for months.

Eric lost Nicole once, and he's not going to lose her again – regardless of what Xander has done. What Days of our Lives, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/VOqNOsJQqW — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 5, 2018

Days of our Lives fans will now see Eric and Nicole work together in hopes of trying to get her free from Xander’s clutches, which means they’ll have to kill him.

Eric, who is one of the most righteous characters on the soap, will likely be very conflicted about the situation. However, his love for Nicole has often led him down dark paths, and into dangerous situations, and he’ll seemingly do anything to protect the woman he loves.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.