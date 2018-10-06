A Guy Named Brett Kavanagh Just Started An Impromptu Twitter Support Group For People With Unfortunate Names

People named Mike Pence and Sarah Sanders showed up to lament with him.

It’s not easy being Brett Kavanagh right now.

A guy who almost shares the same name as the Supreme Court nominee took to Twitter to lament about the misfortune of his name, and the post immediately went viral.

“This is a terrible time to be named Brett Kavanagh,” he wrote.

The other Brett Kavanaugh has been the center of a firestorm of controversy, facing multiple allegations of sexual assault during his Supreme Court nomination that rallied one side against him and others to his defense. An FBI investigation reportedly found not enough evidence to corroborate the allegations — which critics say was because the White House purposely neutered the investigation so it would not find any wrongdoing — and the polarizing Kavanaugh now appears to be on his way to the Supreme Court bench after passing an initial vote on Friday.

The controversy doesn’t appear to be over, with protests breaking out over Kavanaugh’s likely confirmation to the Supreme Court and vows from some Democrats that the investigation into the sexual assault allegations will continue. Online activists have also raised more than $2 million to the future opponent of Senator Susan Collins, whose support for Kavanaugh pushed him over the top.

Brett Kavanaugh could join the Supreme Court as early as Tuesday, likely cementing a 5-4 conservative majority https://t.co/kaLArRw2eh — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 6, 2018

The post from Brett Kavanagh gained tens of thousands of likes and shares, but did something even more important — it gave other people who share names with controversial figures a place to vent.

“Welcome to the club, brother,” responded a Twitter user named Mike Pence.

“I feel for you. And I thought I had it bad,” wrote another woman named Sarah Sanders.

This is a terrible time to be named Brett Kavanagh — Brett Kavanagh (@Brett_Kavanagh) October 6, 2018

Not all were that timely, either. One user named Kelly Taylor mentioned that her life was miserable until Beverly Hills 90210 went off the air, and a guy named Jeremiah Wright said that people still ask him if he’s Barack Obama’s controversial pastor who came to light during the 2008 presidential election.

This is not the first time that someone who shared a famous and timely name has taken to Twitter to lament. Earlier this year, when FBI agents raided the office of Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, a beat writer for the Green Bay Packers who happened to share the same name took to Twitter to reassure people that he’s not in any trouble.

Nobody raided my apartment. — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) April 9, 2018

While Brett Kavanagh and the other name-alikes may have found a kinship with each other, not everyone who shares a famous name was upset about it. “I’m fine with mine,” wrote a guy named Jason Alexander.