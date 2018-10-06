Scott Disick Worried About Kourtney Kardashian Bringing Rumored BF Luka Sabbat Around Their Kids, Per ‘HL’

Scott Disick is reportedly worried about Kourtney Kardashian’s new relationship with Luka Sabbat and how it may impact his children.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick is said to be keeping a close eye on Kourtney Kardashian’s new romance with rumored boyfriend Luka Sabbat because it could be one that has an effect on the three children he shares with Kourtney.

“Scott is monitoring it all because if it gets serious, then that means Luka gets closer to the kids. He wants to make sure he isn’t a jerk because the last thing Scott wants is Luka to be a bad father figure. He wants to make sure Luka’s intentions are pure,” an insider told the outlet.

As many fans know, Disick’s relationship with Sofia Richie was deemed as serious before he introduced her to his children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, he did so without giving Kardashian a heads up, which caused a fight to erupt during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Scott seem to be going well in their co-parenting as of late. Just last week, the pair took their three kids and jetted off for a family getaway to New York City, where Kim Kardashian also brought her children along to watch their father, Kanye West, during the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family now love Sofia Richie and believe that she has been a very good influence on Scott Disick during their relationship.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem. Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person. Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together,” an insider previously told People Magazine.

The insider also revealed that Kardashian feels comfortable with letting her children spend time with Richie and is thankful that Sofia is there to help Scott with his daddy duty whenever the kids are in his care.

The source claims that Kourtney “trusts” Sofia, and that her children like her, and often give Kardashian “good reports” about Richie after spending time with her and Disick.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!