Iggy Azalea Fans Suspect She’s Wearing Playboi Carti’s T-Shirt In Instagram Post

Iggy Azalea may have just dropped another subtle hint that she’s dating Playboi Carti. Eagle-eyed fans of the Australian rapper speculated that she might be wearing a t-shirt that belongs to Carti in a recent Instagram post (embedded below). In the post, Azalea wears an all-black outfit — save for the burning skull printed on the tee. She paired the shirt with a black jacket, leggings, and boots.

In the comments, an Instagram user pointed out that Iggy’s style in the photo seemed influenced by her rumored boyfriend. A fan account — by the name of “iggycentral” — replied, claiming that the tee belonged to him. Another follower also echoed their claim that Azalea got the shirt from Playboi Carti.

While Azalea has not explicitly said that she and Carti are dating, she posted a photo on Instagram in late September in which he has his arm around her. She’s also leaning on him in the photo, and their body language seems to indicate that they’re close.

Hot New Hip Hop reports that last month the two were spotted hanging out at a mall together and at Six Flags. In another photo, they are seen together in a car, and it looks like Carti is handing Azalea roses.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this year Iggy Azalea shot down rumors that she was dating another male rapper, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga. Those dating rumors started circulating when they were seen spending time together at Coachella.

But in an interview with Daily Pop on E!, Azalea insisted that although they’d known each other for a long time, she and Tyga were still just friends.

“We’ve been friends since I was 19, I’m 28 now so that romance rumor to me was just like…” she said before laughing. “When you hang out with your friends and you’re the only two famous people out of 10, then you’re getting married and having children.”

She was previously engaged to basketball player Nick Young, but that relationship crashed and burned when a videotape of him confessing to cheating leaked online. Soon, news broke that Young had gotten his ex-girlfriend pregnant.

But Azalea’s love life seems to have bounced back based on the photos with Playboy Carti. Her career has also seen something of a resurgence this year with the release of her new EP Survive The Summer. Despite previous success with her hit single “Fancy”, she has been plagued by accusations of cultural appropriation, which has slowed her momentum.

As Billboard reports, Azalea announced a new North American tour in September, which is set to kick off this month. The tour will span 21 cities.