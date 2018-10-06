Watch Udinese Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Cristiano Ronaldo Expected To Make Return

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the Juventus starting XI as the undefeated Serie A leaders travel to face Udinese on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his return to the Juventus starting XI on Saturday, with the club fully backing him despite a recently surfaced allegation that he committed rape against a woman in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009, according to ESPN. Ronaldo missed his team’s mid-week UEFA Champions League domination of Swiss side Young Boys but is expected to start Saturday as Juventus travels to northeast Italy to face Udinese in a match the will live stream from Stadio Friuli.

Ronaldo has adamantly denied the allegation, but the alleged victim, Kathryn Mayorga, has filed a civil lawsuit in the United States against Ronaldo and the Las Vegas police have reopened a criminal investigation into her rape claims against the world’s highest-paid pro athlete, per Forbes. Whether his legal problems will prove a distraction for Ronaldo against Udinese will be a major question heading into the match.

Ronaldo was not held out of the Young Boys match due to the allegations, however. As the BBC reports, he was serving a one-game ban after taking a red card in the team’s UCL opener against Valencia. But Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri said that he has full faith in his superstar.

“I’ve known Cristiano for three months now and for over 15 years of his career he has shown to be a great professional both on and off the pitch,” the manager told the BBC. “He has broad shoulders, so much so that he can be completely focused on the match.”

Paolo Dybala filled in ably or Ronaldo at mid-week, scoring a hat-trick against Young Boys. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Round Eight Serie A clash pitting perennial champions Juventus against one of Italy’s oldest clubs, Udinese, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:50 p.m. Central European Summer Time at 25,00-seat Stadio Friuli in Udine, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, on Saturday, October 6. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 4:50 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, or 8:50 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 10:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

Juventus enter the match without a blemish on their record, sitting atop the Serie A table with seven league wins in seven games for the maximum 21 points, putting them a full six points up on second-place Napoli. Udinese — Italy’s second-oldest continuously operating club, behind Genoa — has taken just eight from the first seven matches, with eight goals scored and eight allowed, good enough for 14th on the table.

Watch Juventus Head Coach Allegri discuss the Udinese match in the video below.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Udinese vs. Juventus Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Udine Saturday showdown.

