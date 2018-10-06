Demi Rose Left Heartbroken After Her Father, Barrie, Died

She describes him as "loving and supportive" in emotional social media post.

Demi Rose announced on Friday that her beloved father, Barrie, has died at the age of 80, The Daily Mail is reporting. Barrie Rose died Wednesday, but the model and social media star made the announcement on Friday.

In an Instagram post, showed a framed photo of herself and her aged father, arranged in a sort of memorial to the man, who worked as a banker for most of his life.

“R.I.P Dad You were the best father I could’ve ever wished for. The most caring, supportive, knowledgeable and loving man I’ve ever known. God bless you and thank you for everything. Hope to see you one day in heaven again. 03.10.18.”

Rose rarely talks about her family life, but it’s believed that she lived with her mother, Christine, and her father in the family’s home in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, until she got big as an Instagram model. Her career took off when the celebrity gossip mill linked her to Kylie Jenner’s ex, rapper Tyga.

These days, according to The Sun, Rose is linked to American DJ Chris Martinez. The couple just recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, which she marked with a social media post.

“Happy 1st Anniversary to my bestest friend, my lover @themartinezbros. Every moment spent with you is a pleasure and you never fail to make me laugh the hardest and smile the most. Before adding:”I’m so lucky to have found you. I love you.”

In fact, Rose is so smitten with Martinez that she is reportedly planning to leave Spain, where she and Martinez have a place on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza, and move to the U.S. to be with him.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that there’s money to be made in America, and so Rose will be lining up plenty of gigs while she’s here, says a friend.

“Demi’s taking time out from Ibiza with her boyfriend and moving to US in October to crack the American market. She’s got a big fanbase in the US and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’ll still mainly be doing modelling and has some big things lined up with famous brands. Demi and Chris have already got a place together in Ibiza, but they’ll be living together in the US too.”

Demi is famous not only for her curvy figure but for her social media photos that oh-so-carefully skirt Instagram’s nudity rules.

The Inquisitr would like to wish Demi well as she mourns her father’s death.