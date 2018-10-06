Lady Gaga Flaunts Cleavage In See-Through Top While Promoting ‘A Star Is Born’ In NYC

A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga is continuing her promotional tour for the film in New York City and is turning heads with her latest look.

According to an October 5 report by Daily Mail, Lady Gaga stepped out in NYC this week wearing an all-black ensemble, looking chic as she headed to an appearance on The Late Show to promote A Star Is Born, which opened in theaters this weekend.

Gaga donned black sequined pants, paired with black satin heeled boots. She stunned in a see-through bodysuit that showed off her cleavage, which she covered with a black blazer over top. She also rocked a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, and carried a black leather handbag.

The singer wore her platinum blonde hair in an updo, with her bangs left free to frame her face. She also sported her huge engagement ring on her left hand, as well as earrings to complete the look.

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired Thursday night, Lady Gaga gave her opinion on the controversy surrounding Brett Kavanaugh, calling it “one of the most upsetting things” she’s ever seen, adding that the entire situation was “heartbreaking.”

Gaga went on to reveal that she is a “sexual assault survivor” herself, and then discussed President Donald Trump’s comments about Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony, which claimed that Kavanaugh had assaulted Ford while they were in high school back in the early 1980s.

After her testimony, Trump had questioned whether or not Ford had even remembered the assault, to which Gaga had some opinions.

“She’s a psychologist, she’s no dummy, and when someone experiences trauma, the brain changes. It takes the trauma and puts it in a box so that we can survive the pain,” the singer stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lady Gaga’s new film, A Star Is Born, has been one of the most highly anticipated movies of the fall, and fans have been raving about her on-screen chemistry with co-star/director, Bradley Cooper.

However, the couple won’t be making any sweet music together off the set, as they are both in very serious relationships. Gaga is engaged to her boyfriend of over a year, Christian Carino, while Cooper and his longtime love, Irina Shayk, are parents to a little girl named Lea, whom they welcomed back in April 2017.

Fans can see Lady Gaga in A Star is Born, which is currently in theaters. The film currently has a 91 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.