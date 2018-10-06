Kourtney Kardashian’s Rumored Boyfriend, Luka Sabbat, Speaks Out Amid Dating Speculations

Kourtney Kardashian’s rumored boyfriend, Luka Sabbat, is finally speaking about all of the dating speculations. However, he’s not confirming a romance with the reality star.

According to an October 5 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Luka Sabbat was spotted at the UGG’s 40 Year anniversary celebration at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. this week, and he gave an interesting answer when asked about those pesky Kourtney Kardashian dating rumors.

“It’s all public. It doesn’t even matter. There’s no such thing as privacy in 2018,” Sabbat said, detailing how he is handling all of the attention he’s been getting since being seen out with Kardashian. “I’m chilling. I just mind my own business,” Luka stated.

When asked flat out if he is dating Kourtney, Luka responded, “I don’t even know. It’s my life. People read stuff,” seemingly dancing around the question.

Sabbat and Kardashian first ignited dating rumors when they were spotted on a dinner date at L.A. hot spot, The Nice Guy, in early September. Since then they’ve been seen out multiple times, and even jetted off to Chicago together for the opening of TAO nightclub, further fueling romance rumors. They’ve also been seen going to church with one another and hanging out with Kourtney’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner.

As previously reported by the Inquistir, although Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat have not confirmed their relationship in public, sources claim that they are dating exclusively.

“Kourtney and Luka are exclusive and are edging toward becoming boyfriend and girlfriend. They say they’re taking it slow, but they’re moving faster than that in actuality,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Sabbat has also reportedly met Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with former boyfriend, Scott Disick. However, Luka was introduced to the family and Kardashian’s children as a family friend, as opposed to her boyfriend, the source claims.

“[Kourtney and Luka have] been inseparable. He’s met her kids before from being friends with the family, so it’s not like she’s introducing a new guy in their lives like she did with Younes,” the insider confessed.

As many fans will remember, Kourtney Kardashian ended her almost 10-year relationship with Scott Disick and soon after began dating Younes Bendjima. The pair spent nearly two years together before Kourt pulled the plug on the relationship back in August.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!