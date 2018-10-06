Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Poses In Sports Bra & Leggings On Mountain Vista

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model — and girlfriend to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski — Camille Kostek took to Instagram earlier today to show off her cheerleading moves and her athletic abilities in front of absolutely no one.

While in the past, Kostek has performed dance and cheer routines in front of tens of thousands of cheering fans, most notably while serving on the Patriots cheerleading squad prior to becoming a famous model in her own right — she took the time today to show that she can also perform in the midst of nature.

In the Instagram video, Kostek can be seen wearing a muted gray sports bra and tight black leggings as she leaps into the air with a flourish. Her hair is pulled back in a high ponytail — not that it seems to help her much, as her long blond tresses splash down over her face as she becomes airborne — and completes the look by wearing a pair of low-cut white trainers. Her athleticism and muscularly svelte physique are on full display in the social media post, twin attractions that do not go unnoticed by fans in her comments section.

“The beauty, energy, health and sensuality that you radiate,” one admirer said.

“Living vicariously through your entire life,” another added.

Kostek’s share is additionally notable for its pastoral and mountainous milieu, having been captured on a rocky bit of terrain covered with golden grass and craggy outcroppings. The model is backgrounded by a thin line of squat shrubbery, a shallow stream playing out over a creek bed, and a facing of low-slung mountains — all of which combine to create a rugged aesthetic. It seems that her fans and followers appreciate the effort in finding such unique scenery, with the short clip having attracted over 30,000 likes since having gone live.

Camille Kostek has been making headlines recently for trolling her high-profile beau on National Boyfriend Day, according to Heavy. Just a few days ago, on October 3, the blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a lovely image of herself, Gronkowski, and her good friend Sydney Weymouth. In the image, Weymouth is being lifted in the air by Gronkowski and Kostek in tandem, all three figures smiling broadly.

Instead of giving Gronk the shout-out on the holiday, however, Kostek captioned the image “I almost forget this very important national holiday! #happynationalboyfriendday to my love @sydneyweymouth.”

Even though Kostek and Gronkowski have had ups and downs during what began as a somewhat casual relationship, it appears that in recent days the two have become more comfortable with one another. As the Inquisitr details, Kostek has been extremely supportive of her significant other in recent days, going so far as to don her “lucky jersey” in order to support the Patriots and Gronkowski in particular.