Khloe Kardashian Postpones Her Move To Cleveland, ‘Still Dealing’ With Cheating Scandal, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship may be on the rocks again. The reality star has reportedly put her move to Cleveland on hold as she is allegedly still feeling the impact of her boyfriend’s cheating scandal.

According to an October 5 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian was set to move back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson for the start of the new NBA season. However, she’ll reportedly put the move on hold to stay in L.A. with her friends and family as Tristan is already back in Ohio.

“Khloe has seemed emotional. Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with. She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it,” one insider reveals of Kardashian’s current state of mind.

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad. Khloe still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now. She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in L.A,” the source added.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April. Photos and video of the NBA player with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

After the cheating scandal blew up, Kardashian decided to stay with Thompson in Cleveland and work on their relationship. The pair began to work through their issues, and the two moved back to L.A. together for the summer.

However, with the brand new NBA season set to start this month, Thompson was forced to head back east and rejoin his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates for training camp and pre-season games. Kardashian was supposed to follow, but things are seemingly up in the air at the moment.

Another source claims that while there is no one thing that is preventing Khloe from moving back to Cleveland with Tristan, she often times feels “overwhelmed” by being a new mother, cultivating her relationship, and handling her business ventures.

In addition, Kardashian has been posting a series of cryptic tweets online. Most recently, she revealed that she was proud of herself for “still standing” after everything that she’s been through.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!