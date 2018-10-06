Man Sues Walt Disney World For ‘Ruining’ His Marriage Proposal – They Threw Him Out When He Assaulted A Worker

The man obviously didn't get to propose, having been escorted out of the theme park.

A man is suing Walt Disney World for “ruining” his marriage proposal – by kicking him out when he allegedly threatened to hit an employee, Yahoo News is reporting.

Walt Disney World is the perfect place to get down on one knee and pop the question to your beloved. But even The Most Magical Place on Earth isn’t going to look the other way while you berate and threaten an employee who is just doing their job, planned proposal or no planned proposal. A New York man named Marc Rubin found that out the hard way.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, back in July 2015 Rubin and his party were at the Magic Kingdom when he broke from his group to scout out the perfect spot in front of Cinderella Castle. However, a parade was getting ready to come through, and Cast Members (that’s what the company calls its employees) needed to clear out the parade route. And so 24-year-old Nicole Guzman-Ortiz asked him to move back – just a few feet, according to the lawsuit – to make room for the parade.

What happened next is a matter of dispute. Rubin, 57, claims that he politely asked the woman for a “brief delay” so he could wait for the rest of his party to return. An arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, however, says otherwise.

Popular on 500px : Festival of Fantasy Belle and Beast by lbellamy parade,Disney,Beauty and the Beast,fairy tale,Festival of Fantasy,Disney World,Magic Kingdom,Orlando,travel#haero #ttot #RTW #travel pic.twitter.com/nRXZ04CzYd — AndOREAH Fabellini (@haerone) October 5, 2018

According to the police, Rubin became angry and belligerent with the young worker, screaming in her face, grabbing her by the shirt, and allegedly threatening to punch her in the face.

“Marc grabbed her shirt collar and threaten(ed) to punch her in the face.”

Ortiz radioed for a manager who rushed to the scene. The manager didn’t see Rubin’s abuse of the worker, but the manager did say that he himself witnessed Rubin’s “demeanor and arrogance.”

Eventually, park security showed up and escorted Rubin off the premises, once and for all putting an end to his plans to propose to his girlfriend at the end of the day.

Rubin later pleaded No Contest to disorderly conduct and paid a $100 fine and court costs.

In his lawsuit, Rubin claims that he was falsely accused of battery and unjustifiably removed from the park. He also claims that the company negligently ruined his planned marriage proposal. He’s asking for $15,000.

In a statement, the company refused to comment directly on the lawsuit but said that the safety of its guests and employees is its top priority.