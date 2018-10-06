Ben Affleck Is Being Closely Monitored As Part Of Joint Custody Agreement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner recently finalized their divorce, after Garner filed documents to help speed up the process. Now TMZ is reporting that, per their new custody agreement, Affleck has to be closely monitored when he’s with their kids to ensure that he maintains his sobriety.

According to TMZ, the terms of the custody agreement are “vague.” The agreement stipulates that Affleck and Garner have joint legal custody of their three children, Samuel, Violet, and Seraphina, but it does not specify set times that either parent will spend with their kids. However, the tabloid’s sources reportedly say that Garner will have the kids in her custody for the bulk of their lives — at least in the early stages of their arrangement — as Affleck continues to work on overcoming his alcohol addiction.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jennifer Garner staged an intervention for Ben Affleck in August and drove him to rehab. Insiders said that Affleck did not resist her help and went to the facility willingly.

He recently opened up about his struggle with alcoholism in a statement published on his Instagram page.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,” he wrote. “Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Affleck went on to thank the people who shared their stories of addiction and recovery with him and assured his followers that “getting help” was a sign of courage.

“With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me,” he continued. “I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck married in 2005. They officially separated in 2015, and Garner filed for divorce in 2017. Since their separation, Affleck has moved on to have relationships with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus and 22-year-old Playboy model, Shauna Sexton. He and Shookus broke up earlier this year. A People Magazine report claims that the split was related to Affleck’s alcohol addiction.

“Lindsay had been supporting Ben’s sobriety and going to meetings with him,” People’s source said. “She had him in meditation and they were doing it together. His recovery was something that was very important to both of them.”

But it looks like Shookus reached a breaking point and decided to end the relationship.

“It was very hard for her to break up with Ben, but she knew he wasn’t getting better and that it was time for her to step aside,” the insider added.

It seems that Affleck and Shauna Sexton have continued their relationship. According to the Daily Mail, she was recently seen exiting the actor’s home in workout gear.