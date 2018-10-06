Lady Amelia Windsor, Britain’s ‘Most Beautiful Royal,’ Debuts Shocking New Look For Fashion Campaign

The royal family member goes goth for a new ad.

Lady Amelia Windsor is calling herself “Mel in Black.” The royal family member, who was once voted Britain’s “Most beautiful Royal” by Tatler, just debuted her new ad campaign for British beauty brand Illamasqua. But Amelia’s dramatic gothic look is a far cry from her usual blonde, bohemian style.

At age 23, Lady Amelia Windsor, who is signed to Storm modeling agency — where industry icons Kate Moss and Cara Delevigne also got their start — is best known as a brand ambassador and runway model for Dolce & Gabbana. But in her first starring role in a fashion campaign for Illumasqua, Windsor is unrecognizable in a jet black, banged wig, heavy cat-eye makeup and black lipstick.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Lady Amelia Windsor’s shocking goth look comes a few days after she was announced as the newest face of the British makeup brand. In another shot, Amelia is shown with her more recognizable blonde hair while wearing bold makeup colors, including a fall-worthy smoky orange eye. Amelia’s new ad campaign for Illumasaqua’ Reign of Rock collection comes in conjunction with the brand’s 10th anniversary.

Lady Amelia Windsor is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, the Duke of Kent. Because Lady Amelia is 38th in line for the British throne, she is permitted to engage in brand partnerships, unlike fellow royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. You can see Lady Amelia Windsor’s surprising new look for Illamasqua below.

While Lady Amelia Windsor’s goth look is a bit of a surprise for a royal family member, the rebellious third cousin of Prince William and Harry previously broke major royal protocol by walking around topless in Ibiza. While she is known for her less-is-more attitude, last summer Amelia was photographed on a beach in Santa Eulalia wearing nothing but a pair of pink and orange reversible Tory Burch bikini bottoms, according to The Daily Mail.

The Dolce & Gabanna model sports a tiger tattoo in lieu of a tiara, and she recently made headlines when she debuted new ink on her ribcage. Lady Amelia Windsor was also noticeably missing from this year’s top royal family events, including Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May and the Trooping the Colour festivities in June. A royal family insider told The Sun that Lady Amelia Windsor’s focus is on gaining fans as a model and social media influencer.

“Amelia is creating quite a name for herself with her modeling and Instagram posts,” the insider said.