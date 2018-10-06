Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Enjoy Bedroom Time After His NYC Trip With Kourtney

Sofia Richie and her man Scott Disick are enjoying a little bedroom time after he recently went on vacation with Kourtney Kardashian and their kids. The two are evidently catching up after he spent some time away, and are in the mood for a more intimate setting after the Daily Mail photographed them having lunch at Nobu in Malibu earlier this week. The Inquisitr reported that they were seen dining outside the celebrity hotspot after he returned from his trip.

Richie posted a picture of herself in a plunging black lingerie number sitting cross-legged on a bed. The negligee clings to her toned body, while her hair frames her face. The only visible accessories Richie wears are two bracelets on her left wrist. She is looking intently at the camera while her boyfriend, Disick, takes the picture. Disick is dressed in a black t-shirt and pants and cannot keep his eyes off his young lover. He is also sporting a sharp new haircut.

Kicking up the kinky factor is definitely the fact that one of the walls is covered in a large mirror. With all the light and mirrors, it’s a crime that the TV is playing when they could be enjoying the mood. But perhaps they made better use of their time after they stopped taking photographs.

The photo has already garnered over 300,000 likes on Richie’s Instagram with fans loving this intimate look at their life. Many pointed out Disick’s new haircut, while others also said that the darker hair color suits her. Of course, some couldn’t help but compare Sofia to Kourtney, Disick’s ex-wife. One of the fans, _ninita pointed out that they may be staying at the Wynn/Encore in Las Vegas. Based on the pics, it seems as if the couple may be staying in one of the hotel’s Tower Suites which has the same décor.

Disick and Kardashian have been stepping up their co-parenting game. The two are determined to do things together for the sake of the family unit. The ex-spouses and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign had a mini-vacation in New York City last week.

“When things are going well between Scott and Kourtney, they like to do things together as a family unit for the sake of the kids.”

It seems as if Richie was not invited on the family trip and had to "grin and bear it" to maintain the peace.