WWE ‘SSD’ Results & Review: Becky Lynch Vs. Charlotte Flair Ends In House-Show-Like Fashion

Super Show-Down is airing live on the WWE Network, and the event wasted no time in presenting some big title matches. WWE Super Show-Down comes to us from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia. The event features a stacked card, including The Undertaker facing Triple H, with Kane in Undertaker’s corner and Shawn Michaels in the corner of Triple H. As the Inquisitr reported, The New Day defended the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Bar to open the event, and the champions successfully retained via pinfall.

Following up that quick tag title bout was another championship match, with Becky Lynch defending against Charlotte Flair. Ever since Becky Lynch turned heel, she has become one of the most over superstars of the entire WWE roster. The wrestling promotion often gets criticized for not building up storylines and characters in the modern era, though few argue with the build and depth that “The Lass Kicker” has been given.

The WWE website describes the happenings leading up to this championship contest.

“The very essence of champion is ingrained in Charlotte’s DNA, and she is determined to return to the top of the SmackDown Women’s division. However, Becky’s hunger to remain supreme over the blue brand’s Women’s Division has triggered something vicious inside of her. From the moment she slapped Charlotte at SummerSlam, Lynch’s every word and action made it clear that she would stop at nothing to win her second SmackDown Women’s Championship. It was a goal she achieved at WWE Hell in a Cell, and though Charlotte extended her hand to congratulate the new champion, Lynch was anything but gracious in her moment of victory, declining her former friend’s olive branch and raising her new title over her head.”

Oddly, Charlotte Flair didn’t even make it to the ring before Becky Lynch’s music hit, making “The Lass Kicker” looking like the bigger star. This match was exactly what WWE fans were hoping it would be, a barnburner from bell to bell. This is the type of bout that a fan could show a naysayer of professional wrestling and win them over, except for the ending.

It could be over in a SNAP once @BeckyLynchWWE gets a hold of that arm! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/GW6MyH1Lpl — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2018

Both Flair and Lynch work crisp and tight in the ring, and the MCG crowd absolutely loved seeing “The Lass Kicker” in action. Though both competitors looked strong, Lynch was clearly designed to look like the dominating athlete in this one, and many fans would have it no other way. This could have been a contender for the match of the night, but the ending largely left fans disappointed.

Would you like a little insult with that injury?@BeckyLynchWWE has NO mercy for @MsCharlotteWWE in Melbourne… #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/rJPbrL2BQR — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 6, 2018

Ever since the WWE started airing these special Network events, beginning three years ago with The Beast in the East, many fans and critics felt they were just glorified house shows. Some fans like these events because they feel like house shows, and others hate them for the exact same reason. Whether you love these WWE Network events or hate them, the SmackDown Women’s Championship match certainly had a house-show-like finish.

Flair was securing the Figure Eight Leg Lock on Becky Lynch, but then “The Lass Kicker” hit “The Queen” with the championship belt, and the referee called for the bell. At Super Show-Down, Becky Lynch lost the match, but she retained her WWE championship against Charlotte Flair because of a disqualification.