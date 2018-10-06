WWE ‘SSD’ Results & Review: The New Day Vs. The Bar Sets The Crowd On Fire

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship was on the line and, once again, these two teams did not disappoint.

WWE Super Show-Down is airing live bright and early from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia, on the WWE Network. Super Show-Down features a 10-match card with four WWE titles on the line; Charlotte Flair will challenge Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship; Cedric Alexander will once again defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Melbourne’s own Buddy Murphy; AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship for the third time against Samoa Joe; and to open up Super Show-Down, The New Day defended the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship against their old Raw rivals, The Bar.

Per WWE’s usual, Super Show-Down started with a brilliant intro capturing The Undertaker’s and Triple H’s history with one another, appropriately backed by The Phantoms’ “Not Over Yet (It’s Only Begun).” The stage presentation is breathtaking at the WWE event, and the crowd was into this tag team match before it even began. Though Sheamus and Cesaro are heels, the MCG crowd popped big when their music hit, and the audience chanted for both teams throughout.

The WWE website explains the recent history between these two teams leading up to this title bout.

“In 2016, Sheamus & Cesaro rained on the parade of The New Day by bringing their record-breaking 484-day reign as WWE Tag Team Champions to an end. Earlier this year, Big E & Xavier Woods stopped The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Cyborg in their tracks as they picked up the W to enter the Men’s Money in the Bank Match…And now that Woods, Kingston and Big E are back on top, Cesaro & Sheamus will look to raise The Bar by separating the dynamic trio from the gold. Needless to say, there’s no love lost between these two highly successful combinations.”

Queues are huuuuge for #WWESSD at the G! Like Grand Final Day! Get there in plenty of time for tonight and check out the Triple M live site by Gate 1! Meantime, just started on 105.1 Triple M @SebCostello9 previews the night with @TripleH & more @wwe superstars! pic.twitter.com/OXqikSH3Qb — Triple M Melbourne (@TripleMMelb) October 6, 2018

As WWE fans know, The New Day defend their titles under Freebird Rules, and at Super Show-Down, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were the duo to defend the championship. This Super Show-Down opener started off fast and the pace didn’t let up. After Woods and Kingston got some shine in the beginning, Woods would be the recipient of Cesaro’s and Sheamus’ heat. The heel heat was short-lived, however. In a very quick comeback spot, Woods made the tag to Kofi, and they delivered a backstabber-double-stomp combo to secure the pinfall and retain the titles.

These two teams have never had a bad match with one another, though this one was probably the weakest of their series. That’s not to say it was bad, it was just a swift bout, but it did its job; the crowd was on fire for this one, and they were left wanting more. It’s doubtful that Super Show-Down marks the last time that the WWE universe will witness these two teams face one another, though it’s likely that The New Day will move on to a different feud, possibly with Sanity.