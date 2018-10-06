Find Out How Much Money Samantha Markle Has Made From Family Drama With Meghan, Per ‘Refinery 29’

Samantha Markle’s presence in the media is nothing new to royals fans. But something many people may not know is how much the half-sister has profited off the family drama with Duchess Meghan. According to Refinery 29, the likely amount that Samantha has made since Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry has gone public is around $100,000. That’s quite a bit of money to make over the one and a half years Samantha has enjoyed the media spotlight. The publication also suggests that the money is the reason that the sister continues to keep the family drama alive.

The figure was calculated by considering Samantha’s average pay per interview, which she herself said was $1,500. Moreover, it appears that her ongoing drama has likely increased her pay rate, as the media continues to give her the limelight.

There was a brief moment where people hoped the family debacle would be coming to an end, but that was short lived. It came after Samantha gave a TV interview while visiting the U.K., and seemed to apologize for her actions and hurtful words against the Duchess. But almost immediately afterward, Samantha went on a rant against Meghan, this time going a step further and bashing Doria Ragland.

"I think you should be with your dad, not coming over to STALK your sister." Our caller laid into Samantha Markle this morning, who says people have the wrong idea about her because of the media. But what did you make of this morning's interview?@TheJeremyVine | #jeremyvine pic.twitter.com/8mhPurrmKw — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) October 1, 2018

And even when Samantha was confronted about whether she ought to be cashing in on Meghan, this was one of her responses regarding childhood photos.

“It’s not off [Meghan] … it’s off my personal photos that I was in, so if they’re my memories, my life experiences, my photos, I certainly have more right to make money off them than any journalists or tabloid photographer.”

And if it’s true that Samantha is keeping the drama alive in order to continue cashing in with interviews, then it would seem that there’s no end to her antics.

For example, Vanity Fair suggested that Samantha may have gone too far by dragging Doria through the mud. This is because Ragland is well-liked by the public. However, if the sister’s goal is to create controversy, then she’s ironically doing a good job at it.

And after all, Samantha’s intentions have never been kept secret. This were her famous words about cashing in on her famous sister.