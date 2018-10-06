Chrissy Teigen Apparently Turned On Her Front-Facing Camera, Shared A Hilarious Selfie Of The Result

The picture is gaining some viral attention.

Chrissy Teigen has never been shy to share the more unflattering sides of herself with followers — even the result of accidentally turning on the front-facing camera on your cell phone.

On Friday, the Sports Illustrated model and social media maven shared a very unflattering yet incredibly hilarious selfie she took after apparently turning her cell phone camera on facing the wrong direction. The picture got some viral play, with fans leaving thousands of comments and likes and even the Daily Mail giving the embarrassing selfie some international attention.

“wow” she captioned the picture, which made its way into her InstaStory.

Chrissy Teigen is known for sharing all sides of herself, not just the one people see in her glamorized fashion photos. She makes it a point to post many “real” pictures on Instagram, showing the cellulite on her legs or the “mom bod” she is sporting after giving birth earlier this year.

In an interview with W magazine earlier this year, Teigen said she learned how to be more comfortable with herself and is not feeling as pressured to conform to any rigid beauty standards.

“Honestly, I don’t ever have to be in a swimsuit again,” the Lip Sync Battle host told the magazine. “Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There’s a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit.”

It’s not just her appearance that has Chrissy baring her soul. The 32-year-old also shared that she battled postpartum depression after the birth of her first daughter and ended up turning to drinking to help cope with it.

“After Luna, I was drinking too much,” she said, adding, “I wasn’t eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn’t being good to my body. I remember being so bruised from nothing.”

Chrissy Teigen was able to regain her health, but made sure to put things in perspective for her followers. In an interview after Luna’s birth, she noted that celebrities who bounce back into shape so quickly after having babies also have a team of personal trainers, chefs, nutritionists, and anyone else needed to help them. That’s not realistic for the average person, she said.